Camera, processor and storage specs of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 leaked

Some specs of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 have been revealed by 91Mobiles and tipster @Yogesh.

Similar to leaked promotional materials and images, the Galaxy Z Fold3 is stated to sport a triple-camera setup and each camera is using a 12MP sensor. The front-facing camera is said to be an under-display 16MP module while the outer display will have a 10MP shooter.

Both tipsters claim the Galaxy Z Fold3 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and come with storage options up to 512GB. In addition, they believe the launch event will happen in the second week of August with retail availability slated in the U.S and U.K sometime in end August. The Galaxy Z Fold3 will probably launch in India in September.

Korean site Yonhap News also reported a similar time frame for the launch event. However, tipster @MaxWeinbach and Jon Prosser have a different take on the announcement date and retail availability.

A recent FCC listing has confirmed that the Galaxy Z Fold3 will come with S Pen support. SamMobile reported last month that the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 will launch at lower price points. The site also said that both foldable phones may come with IP-rated water and dust resistance .