The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 could launch at lower price points

Samsung's upcoming foldable phones may not be as expensive as their predecessors.

According to SamMobile, the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 will be priced up to 20 per cent cheaper than their predecessors.

Using the launch retail prices of the Galaxy Z Fold2 and Z Flip 5G as benchmarks, consumers could potentially be looking at price cuts of nearly $600 and $400 respectively for the new foldable phones.

Foldable phones are part of Samsung's strategy to "strengthen its leadership in the premium segment". The South Korean company reportedly aims to sell seven million units of the new foldable phones by the end of the year.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 are rumoured to launch in July. The Galaxy Z Fold3 is expected to sport a 7.5-inch main display and a 6.2-inch external display. Both phones are also likely to come with IP-rated water and dust resistance.

Promotional materials for the two foldable phones were leaked last month, which reveal several design changes, specs and features.

