Capcom's live-action Mega Man could potentially stream on Netflix

A live-action movie adaptation of Capcom's Mega Man franchise has been on the cards since 2018.

However, information surrounding the adaptation has been scarce.

The trickle of information this time seems to confirm that the movie, which is being developed by Chernin Entertainment and will be directed by Henry Joost and Ariel 'Rel' Schulman, is likely going to be landing on Netflix.

The Mega Man movie production is underway. PHOTO: Capcom

On the website of the production company Supermarche, founded by Joost and Schulman, it is stated that "Henry, Rel, and their in-house producer Orlee-Rose Strauss maintain an active development slate."

"Features in the works include: An adaptation of Capcom's MEGA MAN for Chernin Entertainment and Netflix, which they wrote and are directing".

Joost and Schulman's writing credit for the Mega Man movie is new, and the unambiguous phrasing suggests that it is only a matter of time before we see the live-action adaptation on the streaming service.

Still, there is no word on when the movie will be released, so fans of the franchise are likely going to be in for quite the long wait.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.