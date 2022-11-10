Catch special Charizard and Eevee in limited-time Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid Battles

Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet are barely a week away from release. To prepare trainers for their epic journey, The Pokemon Company is kicking off some special events after the game's launch.

Tera Raid Battle events – Scarlet and Violet's equivalent of Sword and Shield's Max Raid Battles – allow players to encounter specific Pokemon with certain Tera Types more frequently.

In the game's Paldea region, Pokemon can Terastallise to change into their Tera Type.

This opens up many interesting strategies in Pokemon battles, as trainers can increase the power of moves that match the Pokemon's Tera Type, or switch up a Pokemon's weaknesses.

Here comes the Eevee Spotlight

The first Tera Raid Battle event – the Eevee Spotlight – will take place on Nov 25, 8am to Nov 28 2022, 7.59am (UTC+8).

During this event, Eevee will appear more frequently in Tera Raid Battles. The Eevee will also come in various Tera Types, so trainers can try to get one with with a Tera Type they prefer.

Catch an Unrivalled Charizard

Charizard with the Mightiest Mark will be appearing at black Tera Raid crystals during Dec 2, 8am to Dec 5, 7.59am. (UTC+8), and then again on Dec 16, 8am to Dec 19, 7am (UTC+8).

Pokemon in black Tera Raid crystals are much stronger than those from ordinary Tera Raid crystals, so players might want to get friends in on the action.

As the fan-favourite Charizard cannot normally be encountered in Paldea, this event offers a rare chance to catch it in Scarlet and Violet.

Of course, players can also transfer an old Charizard from Pokemon Home when that feature becomes available in spring 2023. However, the Charizard from this event is guaranteed to have the Dragon Tera Type, making it an appealing addition to any team.

This Charizard can only be caught once per save data.

A whole new world to explore

Of course, players can also encounter many other new and unique Pokemon in the Paldea region.

They include the Ghost-type Gimmighoul, which hide inside treasure chests and force people to collect coins; and mysterious Pokemon that look a lot like Donphan – known as Great Tusk and Iron Treads.

In true Pokemon fashion, players can also battle with trainers from all over the world in the Battle Stadium. Ranked Battles will be available from December 2022, and Online Competitions are planned for spring 2023.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet comes to the Nintendo Switch on Nov 18.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.