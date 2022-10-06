CD Projekt Red unveils 5 new games including Witcher and Cyberpunk sequels

Game development studios are seldom transparent when it comes to projects, both new or existing, unless there is a specific marketing beat tied to it, and who can blame them?

The damage done by the recent GTA VI and Diablo IV leaks can affect developers greatly, and it is always better to see or hear things that are ready for the spotlight. Cue CD Projekt Red, and its announcements of five new games, which include three Witcher titles, a Cyberpunk sequel, and a new IP in the works.

As shared by the team on Twitter, this will see CD Projekt Red take a big step towards its next major transformation. Developing its own IP is one thing, but so is also working on several big games at the same time. Multiplayer will also figure heavily for the majority of new projects, so that will be interesting as well.

The new CD Projekt Red games revealed are as follows:

Orion – "A codename for our next Cyberpunk game, which will take the Cyberpunk franchise further and continue harnessing the potential of this dark future universe." Orion will be developed by a new CD Projekt Red studio that is in the US.

Polaris – "A codename for the next instalment in The Witcher series of games, which we recently announced was in pre-production. It is the beginning of a new saga: we aim to release two more Witcher games after Polaris, creating a new AAA RPG trilogy." The trilogy will supposedly last six years.

Canis Majoris – "A full-fledged Witcher game, separate to the new Witcher saga starting with Polaris. It will be developed by an external studio headed by experienced developers who have worked on past Witcher games."

Sirius – "A codename for the game developed by [The Molasses Flood], set in The Witcher universe and created with support from CDPR. It will differ from our past productions, offering multiplayer gameplay on top of a single-player experience including a campaign with quests and a story."

Hadar – "A codename for a third, entirely distinct IP, created from scratch within CD Projekt Red. The project is in the earliest stages of the creative process, which means we are not developing any game yet, but working exclusively on the foundation for this new setting."

We already know that The Witcher will have a new trilogy to kick things off again, but Canis Majoris remains a surprise, since it will be a full game but separate from the mainline series. The same goes for Sirius, especially when considering the multiplayer portion of the experience.

Out of all the new CD Projekt Red games, Hadar will be exciting to see as it will be a new IP. According to the strategy behind it all, early conceptual work began in 2021, and for the first time ever, it will be fully incubated within the company itself.

Of course, all of these games will still take a long while to complete, but at the very least, we now have a clear idea of what to expect in the coming years from CD Projekt Red.