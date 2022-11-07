Gotta trash them all: Chen Xi cleans room, accidentally tosses out Pokemon, Zelda and other Switch games

He may have wanted to catch them all, but now local actor Chen Xi must start over again.

In an Instagram Story today (Nov 7), Chen Xi, son of local veteran actors Edmund Chen and Xiang Yun, revealed that he threw the baby out with the bathwater while attempting a bit of spring cleaning.

Sharing an image of a cartoon character crying, Chen Xi, 31, wrote: "I was spring cleaning my room and I threw out my broken Switch casing, thinking it was probably useless already.

"But then after throwing it out, I realised all my Switch games were kept in a small secret compartment in it."

Bidding farewell to his Animal Crossing, Zelda, Pokemon and Ring Fit Adventure games, Chen Xi also admitted that these games would "probably cost a bomb in totality".

A quick online search shows that these game cartridges cost $79.90 each on Shopee's official Nintendo store, while the Ring Fit Adventure game comes at a higher price of $109.90 due to additional items that are required to operate the Ring Fit Adventure game.

But Chen Xi's loss could be an opportunity for gain.

PHOTO: Instagram/Chen Xi

After all, the new Pokemon games — Scarlet and Violet — will be out on Nov 18 and what better excuse would there be to get a copy?

ALSO READ: 'Now then come back, what time already?' Jaspers Lai programs smart home device to sound like his mother

khooyihang@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.