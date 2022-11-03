'Now then come back, what time already?' Jaspers Lai programs smart home device to sound like his mother

While others may savour the independence of their own home, Jaspers Lai instead chose to be reminded of his mother's nagging even after moving out.

On the Oct 30 episode of Mediacorp's #JustSwipleLah, host Seow Sin Nee visited Jaspers Lai's home which he later revealed had a smart home device programmed to sound like his mother.

"Honestly speaking, because I'm very lazy and forgetful, the whole style [of my home] is actually a Smart Home," Jaspers, 35, explained.

Immediately giving an example, he showed what he would do when was about to leave home.

Standing in the living room, Jaspers informed his Google smart home device that he was leaving, and the blinds on his windows automatically lowered.

A voice then said: "Go out, go out, go out, every day go out, don't come back so late ah, bye, have a good day."

Hearing this, Sin Nee, 27, burst into laughter.

But that wasn't all Jaspers' smart home had to offer. When he announced his return home, the lights went on as the same robotic voice nagged: "Now then come back, what time already ah?"

The blinds also slowly rose up and music began playing.

It isn't just his living room that had the added function of his mother's nagging, however.

Jaspers' bedroom also has specific voice-lines played for going to bed and waking up.

"What time already, now then you sleep?" The device would say when Jaspers wished it good night.

Conversely, when Jaspers wished it a good morning, it replied: "What time already, now then you wake up?"

"Don't you feel like this is like my mother?" Jaspers asked Sin Nee.

And while these functions do show off Jaspers quirkiness, there are good reasons for them.

Aside from helping him manage his laziness or forgetfulness, Jaspers also explained that he occasionally misses his mother while he lives alone in his home.

'The whole house was covered in smoke'

Additionally, the kitchen of his smart home is no exception to Jaspers' home design.

Pulling out his handphone, Jaspers showed Sin Nee how he could switch off his stove with a press of a button.

"If I'm outside and I realise that I forgot to switch off the stove, I can use this app to directly switch it off," he said.

Sharing the rationale behind the decision to have this safety feature, Jaspers explained that in his previous home, his mother had left her soup cooking on the stove and went out shopping.

"When she came back after shopping, she found that the whole house was covered in smoke! Our house nearly caught fire.

"At that time, I realised that if I were to live alone, I couldn't let this happen, so I think that something with 'smart' capabilities can really protect me."

Taking pride in every step

As they walked through Jaspers home, multiple posters could be seen adorning the walls of his abode, including one of Jaspers' Golden Horse Award-winning film Number 1, signed by the cast of the show.

Jaspers' home also featured a trophy rack that also has various memorabilia he has collected throughout his career.

This includes the results card that was used in the announcement of his win at the Golden Horse Awards for Best Makeup and Costume Design.

Said Jaspers: "I'm someone who likes to collect things — from the past when I was an extra I had always yearned to appear in posters, even if just a little bit.

"Now, I finally have that chance, so I always treasure every step that I take and the work that I do."

