Chicken rice served at wedding banquet takes social media by storm

Let’s face it. When it comes to food served at weddings, you pretty much know what to expect. The typical wedding banquet (Chinese weddings, at least) will have roast meats, an assortment of vegetables, canapés, and the obligatory auspicious-sounding seafood.



Over the weekend, Malaysian YouTuber Dan Khoo brought to light an unexpected addition to the menu — one that had him raving about the wedding reception in a Facebook post last Sunday (Dec 15).

“I’m at a wedding. I highly approve this wedding. Because they serve something that I’ve never seen at other weddings,” he captioned his picture.



For the simple but unorthodox choice of including chicken rice as part of the catering option that day, Khoo was absolutely elated.

He wasn’t the only one though. His post has since been shared over 3,000 times.

He went on to describe that the chicken rice had not been just any ordinary chicken rice — it was “super nice chicken rice”. Since the dish is something that he’d gladly enjoy daily, it wouldn’t be surprising if he had inhaled the entire platter of chicken and rice. A score of 11 out of 10 was even given, but we imagine that fans of roast chicken rice wouldn't think otherwise.

Everyone suddenly had ideas and suggestions on what they want to nosh on during their own (or their friends') wedding.

Now we just have to wait for other comfort food to be served at weddings, like Indomie Goreng. Oh, wait.

