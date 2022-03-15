Chocobo GP: Racing action that'll be extra special for Final Fantasy fans

For fans of the role-playing Final Fantasy game series, spin-offs are not exactly a new thing. It’s not just new stories that flesh out the world, but also those that run a little obscure, even if they eventually become popular in their own right.

There was the well-known Crisis Core for the PlayStation Portable, and even kart racing title, Chocobo Racing, released back in 1999. And it is the latter that is getting a modern update, with Square Enix shaking the racing arena with Chocobo GP.

For the uninitiated, a Chocobo is a recurring avian creature that appears in the franchise, with plenty of fans around the world.

Marketed as a direct sequel to the first game, 23 years is certainly a long time for a sequel to happen. However, that appears to be time well spent, as most of the complaints about the original have been addressed in some way or another. That is not to say that Chocobo GP is the best racing game for the Nintendo Switch, but it does have its merits.

The main bulk of single-player content comes in the game’s Story Mode, which helps players chart their progression through the unlocking of more characters and tracks. The narrative is definitely on the backseat here, with writing that is simply bad, but if you want those rewards, the Story Mode is something you will have to endure.

Yet, the core racing is a big plus, and anyone who has played Mario Kart will be able to recognise some familiar concepts at play. Apart from putting the pedal to the metal, characters in Chocobo GP can utilise items to cause havoc and race ahead. Each racer also has a special ability that can turn the tide, and it is clear that the more advanced characters require more strategic use of their abilities.

While the titular Chocobo can unleash a useful boost, others such as Ifrit can place down a wall of fire as a strategy to pull away from the pack in more drastic ways. Sure, there are repeats of abilities, but the nuance involved is definitely appreciated. Add in the ability to customise your ride in terms of performance in speed, balancing, and grip, and there is much depth for invested players to enjoy.

The tracks themselves are also full of personality just like the racers, and when everything is popping off, it can be a real visual and gameplay treat. This is a big step forward when compared to the original Chocobo Racing.

Being able to enjoy the robust racing in a variety of cups and custom races, time attacks, and multiplayer sessions are going to keep players occupied for a while, and it is also great to see local split-screen co-op being made available for the game. Whether you are playing with your kids or friends, nothing quite beats a head-to-head race when you are sitting next to each other.

Head online, and you can test your mettle against other players in GP mode, which touts a 64-player competition that is sure to ignite the competitive fire. Multiple rounds will test your skill in various situations, and Square Enix has committed to seasonal updates that will hopefully keep the experience fresh.

Chocobo GP also works surprisingly well both in handheld mode or docked to the television. While one may expect framerate drops or longer loading times on the Nintendo Switch, that is not the case for either scenario. The smooth racing persists throughout all use cases, which allows players more freedom to enjoy the game on the go.

Perhaps the biggest point of contention is the inclusion of the season pass system in Chocobo GP, along with premium currency. Having a shop in the game is fine, especially when it is just selling stickers for customisation or colour variations for the many racers. However, the monetisation of the game can be a dangerous thing to pursue.

Fan-favourites Cloud and Squall are already being promoted as being part of the season pass system, and even if players are getting a login bonus to unlock the first season for free, subsequent seasons will either force you to pay real-life money to unlock content, or require a significant investment of time and effort that is not in line with a casual racing title.

Aside from that, it is clear that Chocobo GP knows exactly what it can offer fans. Nods to the series and character references will tickle those who have followed the franchise for years, while its core racing mechanics are solid and sound. There is surely fun to be had as you unlock and enjoy the various content in the game, but the season pass system is a warning sign that not all is well in the magical land.

While it is not reinventing the wheel by any stretch of the imagination, Chocobo GP does do enough as a sequel that will please fans and newcomers alike. If you are looking for a kart racer that does not involve a certain Italian plumber, then this game is well worth considering adding to your library.

Chocobo GP is available on the Nintendo eShop for US$49.99 (S$68.30).

Aside from an ominous season pass system, Chocobo GP is a serviceable sequel that delivers competent racing action that will be extra special for Final Fantasy fans.

