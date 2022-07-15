Choose a design from a local artist to customise your Samsung device and appliance

Singapore consumers can now personalise their Samsung devices, appliances, and The Frame TV with the launch of #YouMake here.

With this, Samsung Galaxy S22 series 5G smartphones, Galaxy Tab S8 tablets, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, and Samsung Bespoke refrigerators, can be customised with a skin based on six designs from local artists and designers like local studio Tell Your Children, artist Goh Beng Kwan, illustrators Grace Ciao and Michael Mindflyer, local artiste Chen Xi for Nekolour, as well as accessories brand Sidersonline.

While each of the six designs can be made into a skin to cover the Samsung Galaxy S22 series 5G smartphones, Galaxy Tab S8 tablets, and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, only the "It's a Good Day to Have a Good Day" artwork can cover the Bespoke Refrigerator.

Your devices can look personal and individual.

PHOTO: Samsung

While the #YouMake initiative from Samsung isn't new here, what is new are the different Galaxy S22 series 5G smartphones, Galaxy Tab S8 tablets, and Galaxy Z Flip3 skin choices along with the local designs.

But customisation comes at a price. According to the website, getting the Bespoke refrigerator in the "It's a Good Day to Have a Good Day" will cost $5,789 although there is an offer now to buy it for $5,289. The Bespoke refrigerator on its own costs $4,599, so the skin even when on offer costs an additional $690.

As for The Frame, customers have the option to purchase the designs and add them to their art rotation.

We've reached out to Samsung for the pricing for covering the Galaxy S22 series 5G smartphones, Galaxy Tab S8 tablets, and Galaxy Z Flip3 and will update this article when we receive more information.

ALSO READ: Samsung rumoured to drop the Galaxy FE lineup

This article was first published in HardwareZone.