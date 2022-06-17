Samsung rumoured to drop the Galaxy FE lineup

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may be the last model of its lineup.

Multiple sources told SamMobile that Samsung is not planning to release the Galaxy S22 FE this year. In addition, it is highly unlikely that there would be more FE models in the pipeline. SamMobile says their own research did not uncover any evidence of the Galaxy S22 FE's existence.

Samsung announced the Galaxy S20 FE in September 2020. Back then, Samsung said it would continue to launch Fan Editions of its flagship models in 'years to come', as a way of 'giving back' to its fans. The Galaxy S21 FE was announced in January this year, weeks before the unveiling of the Galaxy S22 series.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.