Combined HomePod and Apple TV with FaceTime camera said to be in development

Apple is still working on a hybrid device with the features of the HomePod, Apple TV and FaceTime camera.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg claims in his latest newsletter that he "absolutely" believes a new device with the combined features of a HomePod, Apple TV and FaceTime camera is coming.

Gurman says the hybrid device will be the centre of Apple's smart home approach with the HomePod minis "surrounding that throughout the home".

Gurman added that a big stand-alone HomePod is unlikely to be in development, but a new HomePod mini should be coming.

Apple discontinued the HomePod in March last year and will be focusing its efforts on the smaller model.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.