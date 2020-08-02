Coronavirus: How to stay safe, informed amid rise in e-mail scams and fake news

As concern over the deadly coronavirus grows, fake news and scams capitalising on people's fears are also spreading.

Nearly 32,000 people have been infected and more than 630 have died in China, with the majority of the cases in Hubei province. Outside of China, more than 216 people in 24 countries have been infected.

Here are ways to stem cyber infection and mass panic:

Beware of e-mail scams

An e-mail with the logo of the World Health Organisation has been making the rounds, inviting Internet users to visit a dubious website for information on safety measures. A pop-up screen then asks for the user's e-mail address and password.

Do not click on the link as the website could contain malware. Also, do not enter e-mail credentials as this will allow hackers to harvest sensitive information.

Giving hackers access to one's account may also compromise other online accounts as many people still use the same password for all their online accounts - although experts advise against it.

Said Mr Paul Ducklin, principal research scientist at cyber security firm Sophos: "Never enter data that a website shouldn't be asking for. There is no reason for a health awareness webpage to ask for your e-mail address, let alone your password... If you had revealed your password to imposters, change it as soon as you can."

Another e-mail has also been going around, purportedly from disability welfare service providers and public health centres providing notifications on infected coronavirus patients in the neighbourhood.

Cyber security experts at IBM X-Force and Kaspersky warned that this is a ploy to install malware Emotet, designed to steal financial information and load more malware. Infected systems will then be controlled by hackers to launch more cyber attacks.

ALSO READ: Wuhan virus: Shanmugam rails against racist Facebook post made by local religious teacher

The Singapore Computer Emergency Response Team has warned Internet users not to open malicious e-mail attachments or click on dubious links in messages.

Users can also check its website for malware alerts.

Check with authentic sources