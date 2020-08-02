Coronavirus: How to stay safe, informed amid rise in e-mail scams and fake news

The Singapore Computer Emergency Response Team has warned Internet users not to open malicious e-mail attachments or click on dubious links in messages.
PHOTO: Pexels
Irene Tham
The Straits Times

As concern over the deadly coronavirus grows, fake news and scams capitalising on people's fears are also spreading.

Nearly 32,000 people have been infected and more than 630 have died in China, with the majority of the cases in Hubei province. Outside of China, more than 216 people in 24 countries have been infected.

Here are ways to stem cyber infection and mass panic:

Beware of e-mail scams

An e-mail with the logo of the World Health Organisation has been making the rounds, inviting Internet users to visit a dubious website for information on safety measures. A pop-up screen then asks for the user's e-mail address and password.

Do not click on the link as the website could contain malware. Also, do not enter e-mail credentials as this will allow hackers to harvest sensitive information.

Giving hackers access to one's account may also compromise other online accounts as many people still use the same password for all their online accounts - although experts advise against it.

Said Mr Paul Ducklin, principal research scientist at cyber security firm Sophos: "Never enter data that a website shouldn't be asking for. There is no reason for a health awareness webpage to ask for your e-mail address, let alone your password... If you had revealed your password to imposters, change it as soon as you can."

Another e-mail has also been going around, purportedly from disability welfare service providers and public health centres providing notifications on infected coronavirus patients in the neighbourhood.

Cyber security experts at IBM X-Force and Kaspersky warned that this is a ploy to install malware Emotet, designed to steal financial information and load more malware. Infected systems will then be controlled by hackers to launch more cyber attacks.

ALSO READ: Wuhan virus: Shanmugam rails against racist Facebook post made by local religious teacher

The Singapore Computer Emergency Response Team has warned Internet users not to open malicious e-mail attachments or click on dubious links in messages.

Users can also check its website for malware alerts.

Check with authentic sources

A screengrab of a fake CNA tweet went around on social media and messaging platforms yesterday saying that all schools, including polytechnics and universities, would close from Monday due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The story was nowhere to be seen on CNA's website - enough evidence to suggest that what was circulated was fake. Within the same day, CNA debunked the fake tweet on its website.

When in doubt, do not circulate screengrabs or unverified news. Take time to evaluate the information before sharing or buying into it.

The first response is always to go to the actual website of reputable news outlets to verify the authenticity of the news in question.

Sign up for official alerts

For the latest official information on the coronavirus situation, sign up for the Gov.sg WhatsApp service.

To date, the Gov.sg WhatsApp service has about 380,000 subscribers, according to the Ministry of Communications and Information.

Yesterday, for instance, it sent out an alert to debunk rumours circulating on a death in Singapore due to the coronavirus. An alert was also sent out yesterday on Singapore raising its outbreak alert to "orange" as more cases with unknown links had surfaced.

The Ministry of Health's website also provides the latest information, including health advisories.

Facebook's resources

Facebook has a resource page on how to spot fake news or posts circulating.

It also has a channel for consumers to report fake posts, with more details available here.

Users are advised to look closely at the links of dubious posts. Many false news sites mimic authentic news sources by making small changes to their links. False stories also often have catchy headlines in all caps and exclamation points.

Also, users should check if the same news is carried by other reputable news outlets. If the story is reported by multiple reputable sources, it is more likely to be true.

Fact-checking resources

One good fact-checking resource is Snopes.com, which has provided routine updates on online claims.

For instance, website City News or ab-tc.com on Wednesday published an article claiming that Chinese officials were seeking to start the mass killing of 20,000 people infected with the coronavirus to contain the disease.

This was debunked by Snopes.

For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
fake news Wuhan virus coronavirus

TRENDING

Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
3 Singaporean women share their worst first-date stories
3 Singaporean women share the worst first-date stories we've ever heard
Suhaimi Yusof, 50, says zumba got him teased for &#039;mixing around with young girls&#039;
Suhaimi Yusof, 50, says zumba got him teased for 'mixing around with young girls'
Singaporean actor Hugo Ng could consider buying a house here because of his son
Singaporean actor Hugo Ng could consider buying a house here because of his son
Baby given overdose of antibiotics by Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital nurse
Baby given overdose of antibiotics by Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital nurse
NEA puts out list of household cleaning products that are effective against the Wuhan virus
NEA puts out list of household cleaning products that are effective against the Wuhan virus
Wuhan virus: Shanmugam rails against racist Facebook post made by local religious teacher
Wuhan virus: Shanmugam rails against racist Facebook post made by local religious teacher
Model Ming Xi gets $89 million mansion as &#039;reward&#039; for having Mario Ho&#039;s son: Reports
Model Ming Xi gets $89 million mansion as 'reward' for having Mario Ho's son: Reports
8 things to do in JB that&#039;s not shopping, eating or getting a massage
8 things to do in JB that's not shopping, eating or getting a massage
&#039;I&#039;m comfortable here&#039;: Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
'I'm comfortable here': Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
Will my travel insurance cover the Wuhan coronavirus?
Will my travel insurance cover the Wuhan coronavirus?
Coronavirus: FairPrice chief urges calm amid panic-buying of groceries; Singapore&#039;s food security unlikely to be affected
Coronavirus: FairPrice chief urges calm amid panic-buying of groceries

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Thai milk tea &#039;tarik&#039; draws long queues at Singapore&#039;s Chatuchak Night Market
Visitors to Chatuchak Night Market to be screened after Singapore goes on Orange alert
Milksha giving out free disinfectant, $2 Daiso face mask and other deals this week
Singapore bubble tea shop gives out free disinfectant, no purchase required
Fun, free activities in Singapore this weekend: Chatuchak Night Market, concert at MBS &amp; more
Fun, free activities in Singapore this weekend: Chatuchak Night Market, concert at MBS & more
I ended a 10-year relationship after he said he cheated on me
I ended a 10-year relationship after he said he cheated on me

Home Works

House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Wuhan virus: Malaysian hospital draws flak for asking about travel to Singapore and Sabah
Wuhan virus: Malaysian hospital draws flak for asking about travel to Singapore and Sabah
Good Samaritans hold series of surgical mask giveaways at Punggol MRT, next one on Feb 8
Wuhan virus: Couple in Punggol gives out thousands of surgical masks
&#039;Your grandfather&#039;s road ah?&#039;: E-bike rider punches pedestrian on Woodlands footpath
'Your grandfather's road ah?': E-bike rider punches pedestrian on Woodlands footpath

SERVICES