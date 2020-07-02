Wuhan virus: Shanmugam rails against racist Facebook post made by local religious teacher

PHOTO: Reuters
Ilyas Sholihyn
Ilyas Sholihyn
AsiaOne

In times of crisis, some people let their inner bigot out and blame an entire group of people for the calamity. 

It’s been clear over the past few weeks that the ongoing Wuhan coronavirus outbreak has allowed another kind of plague to spread alongside at just the same rate: racism. 

Minister of Law and Home Affairs K Shanmugam isn’t letting any of that run freely. In a Facebook post this morning (Feb 7), with the number of confirmed infection cases hitting 30, the minister railed against xenophobia expressed online — particularly the racist views of a local Islamic religious teacher. 

Outing the man’s name in full (Abdul Halim bin Abdul Karim), Shanmugam denounced the “unacceptable” comments he made against Chinese people. As reported by Fathership.co, the religious teacher accused the Chinese of not being as hygienic as Muslims, implying that the coronavirus came from China because its people don’t wash up thoroughly after defecating. 

[Coronavirus , Abdul Halim and his racist , xenophobic post] I said on Sunday that the response of Singaporeans to the...

Posted by K Shanmugam Sc on Thursday, 6 February 2020

While that particular post can only be seen by his own network, he followed up with another Facebook post — this time a public one. In it, he affirms his belief that the coronavirus outbreak in China is punishment by God for “their oppressive treatment of the Muslim Uighurs”. 

“To me the retribution is clear, as clear as the Qur'an has narrated about all the earlier retributions and punishments that Allah has rained down upon the people of Ad, Thamud, the followers of Firaun and so many others as a warning for all people, Muslims and non-Muslims,” Abdul ranted. 

Sad to say that several people agreed with his sentiments. 

AsSalaam'alaikum! I am equally amused by people who are so certain that what happened in China is not retribution for...

Posted by Abd' Al-Halim on Tuesday, 28 January 2020

Taken to task

Citing past incidents where the government took action against racial attacks — regardless of the race being targeted — Shanmugam assured that the Ministry of Home Affairs is looking into Abdul’s post. 

“We took action because if such comments are normalised, with regular attacks along racial lines, then inter-racial relations will worsen – and the minorities will in fact be worse off,” he wrote. 

Nonetheless, the minister pointed out that such provocations are exhibited by minor segments of each community. He praised other local Islamic organisations and religious teachers for speaking out against racism and xenophobia in the midst of the evolving coronavirus situation. 

“Now is not the time to blame anyone, or to look it as a punishment or retribution to specific nation or race — now the virus is already at our doorstep, blaming or reflecting the outbreak at this moment could delay the valuable help,” wrote Singaporean religious teacher Mohamad Ghouse Khan Surattee on Facebook. 

In this recent virus breakout , I would like to remind myself and also to my friends that this virus outbreak should be...

Posted by Mohamad Ghouse Khan Surattee on Wednesday, 5 February 2020

ilyas@asiaone.com

More about
Digital Facebook coronavirus Wuhan virus

TRENDING

4 of 6 places visited by Chinese tour group linked to local coronavirus transmissions closed
4 of 6 places visited by Chinese tour group linked to local coronavirus transmissions closed
Singaporean actor Hugo Ng could consider buying a house here because of his son
Singaporean actor Hugo Ng could consider buying a house here because of his son
NEA puts out list of household cleaning products that are effective against the Wuhan virus
NEA puts out list of household cleaning products that are effective against the Wuhan virus
Coronavirus: 5 Singaporeans aboard the quarantined cruise ship in waters off Japan
Coronavirus: 5 Singaporeans aboard the quarantined cruise ship in waters off Japan
Wuhan virus: Shanmugam rails against racist Facebook post made by local religious teacher
Wuhan virus: Shanmugam rails against racist Facebook post made by local religious teacher
I ended a 10-year relationship after he said he cheated on me
I ended a 10-year relationship after he said he cheated on me
Here&#039;s an online map that pinpoints Wuhan virus infection cases in Singapore
Here's an online map that pinpoints Wuhan virus infection cases in Singapore
Novel coronavirus kills Chinese doctor who first warned of it
Novel coronavirus kills Chinese doctor who first warned of it
Can Singapore share? Netizens lambast Singapore group By2 for &#039;sweeping up&#039; face masks here to give China
Can Singapore share? Netizens lambast By2 for 'sweeping up' face masks here to give China
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Fun, free activities in Singapore this weekend: Chatuchak Night Market, concert at MBS &amp; more
Fun, free activities in Singapore this weekend: Chatuchak Night Market, concert at MBS & more
&#039;Singapore Noodles&#039; packaging with Native American imagery baffles actual Singaporeans
'Singapore Noodles' packaging with Native American imagery baffles actual Singaporeans

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Snacc Attacc: We try tteokbokki flavoured nuts, ramyeon potato chips and other interesting Korean snacks
Snacc Attacc: We try tteokbokki flavoured nuts, ramyeon potato chips and other interesting Korean snacks
Make your own DIY hand sanitizer
Make your own DIY hand sanitizer
Singaporeans spill insider secrets about their previous jobs you probably wished you knew
Singaporeans spill insider secrets about their previous jobs you probably wished you knew
Singapore childcare fees: What do you get for $2,000 vs $770?
Singapore childcare fees: What do you get for $2,000 vs $770?

Home Works

Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Wuhan virus: Malaysian hospital draws flak for asking about travel to Singapore and Sabah
Wuhan virus: Malaysian hospital draws flak for asking about travel to Singapore and Sabah
Good Samaritans hold series of surgical mask giveaways at Punggol MRT, next one on Feb 8
Wuhan virus: Couple in Punggol gives out thousands of surgical masks
&#039;Your grandfather&#039;s road ah?&#039;: E-bike rider punches pedestrian on Woodlands footpath
'Your grandfather's road ah?': E-bike rider punches pedestrian on Woodlands footpath
Wuhan virus: Hunan health worker, 28, dies after 10 straight days on frontline
Wuhan virus: Hunan health worker, 28, dies after 10 straight days on frontline

SERVICES