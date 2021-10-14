Critical Role’s first full-length Dungeons & Dragons campaign now available for pre-order

Critical Role, the popular web series where professional voice actors play Dungeons & Dragons (D&D), made the classic tabletop role-playing game the coolest it has ever been.

Matthew Mercer, the Dungeon Master and series creator, will be designing Critical Role's first full-length D&D campaign book together with Wizards of the Coast.

Critical Role: Call of the Netherdeep is set in the world of Exandria, and include many callbacks to Critical Role's long campaigns that fans know and love.

This adventure module will contain seven chapters of thrilling exploration and adventure, new creatures, new magic items, a poster map, and new rival NPCs.

It is designed to be a module that has an unmistakable Critical Role vibe, letting fans of both the web series and the game dive, quite literally, into the world of Exandria as if they are also part of the set of Critical Role.

The adventure will take players from level three to 12, so strap in for the long and perilous journey ahead!

Critical Role: Call of the Netherdeep will be published by Wizards of the Coast on March 15, 2022, and it is already up for pre-order for US$49.95 (S$67.40).

This article was first published in Geek Culture.