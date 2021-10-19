DC FanDome: Suicide Squad and Gotham Knights new story trailers hint at greatness to come

The weekend has been a whirl of DC goodness thanks to DC FanDome 2021.

We have seen plenty of amazing movie trailers and updates, but the video games side of things are also not lacking.

Dropping brand new trailers, both Rocksteady Games' Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and WB Games Montreal's Gotham Knights are getting ready to usher in a great 2022.

The former see Task Force X, now made up of Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark, take on the unenviable task of killing a brainwashed Justice League.

With Brainiac in town, the open world of Metropolis will see these rascals bring the fight to the heroes with signature charm and flair.

While the trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was pure cinematic, it does set things up nicely for the single-player and multiplayer nature of the game to come.

On the other hand, the new Gotham Knights trailers was a mixture of setup and gameplay.

We finally join Nightwing, Robin, Batgirl, and Red Hood after more than a year, with Penguin sharing more about the omnipresent Court of Owls.

Dismissed as a myth, it is not long until our heroes come face to face with the shadowy organisation and the fearsome Talons.

If that does not whet your appetites enough, a behind-the-scenes preview with both the DC creators and WB Games Montreal developers should get you hyped further.

Similar to Suicide Squad, Gotham Knights will be playable both alone or with friends. Both are headed to consoles and PC in 2022.

