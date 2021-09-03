24-hour DC FanDome virtual event returns Oct 17 with exclusive teasers for The Batman, Black Adam and more

DC fans, you will want to mark your calendars. DC FanDome is returning Oct 17 for the ultimate global fan experience!

The 24-hour virtual fan event is absolutely free and will let fans celebrate the stars and creators of their favorite feature films, live-action and animated television series, games, comics, home entertainment releases, and more.

The virtual event will be the one-stop place for all the announcements, updates, and exclusive new teasers of current and upcoming content from WB Games, Film, TV, and comics such as The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash, Batwoman, Peacemaker and more.

Here’s a full list of what DC fans can expect at the event:

An exclusive new trailer for The Batman, new content from DC League of Super-Pets, a first look at Black Adam, a sneak peek at The Flash, and behind the scenes looks at Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

A look at new seasons of Batwoman, The Flash, Superman & Lois, and Sweet Tooth; a farewell tribute to Supergirl; a celebration of 100 episodes of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow; a first look at Naomi; and a sneak peek at an upcoming episode of DC’s Stargirl.

New reveals from the highly anticipated Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Showcase of three upcoming Wonder Woman books – Wonder Woman Historia, Nubia and the Amazons, and Wonderful Women of the World.

Additionally, DC will share details about the Batman/Fortnite comic crossover, Batman: Fear State, the new six-issue Black Manta series and more.

An exclusive look at the upcoming series Peacemaker and limited event series DMZ. Sneak peeks from new series as well as returning favorites such as Titans and Doom Patrol.

A look at the upcoming limited series Aquaman: King of Atlantis; provide a sneak peek at season three of the adult animated comedy series Harley Quinn; deliver a very early look at the next animated chapter of the Dark Knight in the all-new upcoming series Batman: Caped Crusader; and give fans a preview of Young Justice: Phantoms (warning: there will be spoilers!).

Preview two upcoming original DC Animated Films: Injustice and Catwoman: Hunted.

Fans can keep up to date on the DC FanDome official website. Younger DC fans, however, have a special experience just for them at DC Kids FanDome where they can explore the DC Multiverse in a safe, kid-friendly environment.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.