Death Stranding & Lost Judgment lead the way for 10 PlayStation State of Play reveals

At the latest PlayStation State of Play, we got a slew of updates about already-revealed games and of course, some smashing new reveals as well. With Deathloop taking centre stage, there was still space for other impressive titles to shine.

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut got a release date reveal, while Moss: Book II should make PS VR fans really happy.

To help you get up to speed, here are all of the upcoming PS4 and PS5 releases showed off at the event.

1. Death Stranding: Director’s cut release date

The definitive edition of Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding will arrive this coming Sept 24. Experience enhanced combat mechanics, new battles, a new firing range, more tools to overcome obstacles, more story missions, and even a Fragile racecourse.

The PS5 version will also contain some special features:

Experience environment effects with the DualSense wireless controller’s haptic feedback.

Get closer to the world of Death Stranding with bespoke adaptive trigger resistance.

Hear sound effects come to life in 3D Audio (requires compatible headphones).

Get into the action quickly with the PS5 console’s ultra-fast SSD and near-instant load times.

Choose from two picture modes – Performance Mode with upscaled 4K and up to 60FPS or Fidelity Mode in native 4K – both with ultra-wide and HDR support.

2. Lost Judgment new trailer & gameplay details

Sega was on hand to show off more of Lost Judgment at PlayStation State of Play, the sequel to the Yakuza spin-off detective game. Both PS4 and Xbox One owners will enjoy free upgrades to the new generation of consoles, in addition to plenty of new features.

Yagami will be more athletic this time around, allowing him to scale buildings and reach otherwise unreachable areas. He can also count on expanded stealth mechanics for silent investigations.

Be prepared for even more insane undercover activities like School Stories. Lost Judgment will also be launching on Sept 24.

3. Demon Slayer slated for October release

Sega also showcased an extended look at the upcoming Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles. The anime title will be releasing this coming Oct 15 with both solo and versus modes.

4. Moss: Book II continues epic PS VR adventure

It has been three years since we last enjoyed the adventures of Quill in PS VR, and now, a full sequel is on the way. Expect the same combat, puzzles, and platforming that made the first game such a gem. No release date has been set just yet.

5. Sifu delayed to 2022

One of the more interesting games to be revealed this year via PlayStation State of Play, this beat ’em up has been delayed to early 2022, before launching on PS4, PS5, and PC.

Every fight is going to be important, as losing seemingly ages you up. With what is likely to be a limited timeframe in which to exact your revenge, you better make sure you are up for the task.

6. A closer look at Jett: The Far Shore

Developed by Superbrothers, the mysterious Jett: The Far Shore continues to amaze and confuse, even with the new trailer. Exploration will be the key, and the game is set to release sometime this year on PS4 and PS5.

7. F.I.S.T arrives this September

FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch, a 2D Metroidvania, will be unleashed this coming Sept 7, bringing with it arcade action and plenty of secrets and upgrades to find.

8. Tribes of Midgard gets post-launch content

A solo or multiplayer experience, Tribes of Midgard is giving players more to enjoy with new content. The Wolf Saga season will introduce a new rune system, together with special Saga Quests and season-exclusive goodies. This will arrive later this month on July 27.

9. Arcadegeddon starts early access

An action-packed multiplayer shooter that can be enjoyed solo or in four-player co-op, the game begins its Early Access now, with a full launch expected for 2022.

10. Hunter’s Arena: Legends ups the battle royale experience

Coming later this month, Hunter’s Arena: Legends looks to combine RPG and MOBA action, alongside a smattering of genres to deliver fun for players. There will be PvE, PvP, as well as two battle royale modes to dive into.

While we did not get new details about big exclusives like the God of War sequel or Horizon Forbidden West, there are still plenty of reasons to get excited following this PlayStation State of Play. With the second half of 2021 already here, things will only get more spectacular moving forward.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.