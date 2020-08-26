Dee Kosh gets a warning by To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen

Chris Hansen is best known for his catchphrase “Why don’t you take a seat right over there” — a command he asserts during sting operations in the reality TV series To Catch a Predator, when confronting adult men seeking to have sex with minors.

Recently, the American television journalist and former host of Crime Watch Daily turned his attention to Singapore’s own Darryl Ian Koshy, better known by his stage name Dee Kosh.

But Chris is not investigating the sexual harassment claims against the 32-year-old YouTuber, really. He had been hired via Cameo to record a personalised message — meaning someone actually paid Chris US$50 (S$68) to give Dee Kosh an earful.

“Dee Kosh. Hmm… What am I to do with you?” the predator catcher says in his video. “Been hearing some things [on] social media… hope they’re not true.”

“Don’t engage in the kind of behaviour that could lead you to meet me in a dark kitchen some place,” he warned, referencing the familiar scenario where he confronted internet sex predators on TV.

Dee Kosh is currently under police investigations after several Instagram and Twitter users publicly alleged that they, or their acquaintances, had been approached online and sexually harassed by the YouTuber. Police reports were also made. The alleged victims were between 15 and 17 years of age at the time of the purported harassment, which they claimed involved Dee Kosh offering money for sexual favours.

On his part, Dee Kosh issued a public apology to all those affected by his actions but did not provide further clarifications on what exactly he did.

“Let’s keep YouTube safe, healthy. I’ll be watching. Behave,” Hansen told the Singaporean influencer.

