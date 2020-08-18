'I am sorry to the people I have hurt': Dee Kosh addresses sexual harassment allegations

In the wake of mounting sexual harassment allegations, YouTuber and radio DJ Dee Kosh has admitted to texting a 15-year-old boy with what he described as a "questionable tone" and apologised "to all the people who have suffered from this" in a statement on Monday night (Aug 17).

"To me, it was a friendly conversation which was cheeky and inappropriate, but I did not take it any further," the 32-year-old said, referencing screenshots which showed him asking the boy to text him while "snuggled up in bed".

"In hindsight, I see what was wrong and I take full responsibility for my actions, and I am sorry."

Dee Kosh, whose real name is Darryl Ian Koshy, also confessed that "there is truth to some of the things which are being said now" despite a statement earlier on Saturday (Aug 15) where he said he was "denying all the allegations" made against him and would be "taking the necessary steps to clear this all up".

He added that he was "sorry to the people [he has] hurt in the process".

However, he emphasised that he had never had sexual relations with a minor and denied the allegations of him soliciting paid sex on dating platforms.

"I have never used my talent management business as a platform for anything else apart from working with all our clients for content creation and entertainment," he added.

His statement came after the police confirmed that they are investigating him over several reports alleging that he had sexually harassed teenage boys.

According to Today, the alleged victims were between 15 to 17 at the time of the purported harassment.

The allegations against Dee Kosh first emerged on social media on Saturday (Aug 15).

In quick succession, several Instagram and Twitter users alleged that they, or their acquaintances, had been approached online and sexually harassed by Dee Kosh.

On Sunday (Aug 16), a law firm served a cease and desist letter to an Instagram user with the handle @_epaul, who had been among the first to publicly accuse Dee Kosh.

The letter said that the user's allegations were "wholly untrue" and demanded that he remove the posts and retract his claims.

A day later, however, one of the lawyers told multiple media that he was no longer acting for Dee Kosh.

Dee Kosh is also on a leave of absence at Power 98, the radio station confirmed the same day.

The station said it "does not tolerate any form of harassment" and gave no further comments.

Before going on leave, Dee Kosh hosted Power 98's Up All Night segment which airs from 9pm to midnight on weeknights.

