Demand for the Apple iPhone 13 said to be slowing down

The Apple iPhone 13 lineup may not be as popular as the company thought it would be.

Several sources told Bloomberg that Apple informed its suppliers the iPhone 13 demand is slowing down ahead of the holiday season.

Advanced orders for next year — to make up for the shortfall caused by the component shortage — may not be necessary.

The Omicron variant and rising inflation are believed to make consumers hold back on their purchase. In addition, longer delivery times for the iPhone 13 caused by supply chain disruptions may frustrate consumers to upgrade this year.

Apple initially lowered production of the iPhone 13 due to the global chip shortage. Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed that there will be supply constraints for the iPhone and iPad this quarter.

To increase production of the iPhone 13, Apple is said to have lowered production of the iPad to set aside more components.

Despite this drastic measure, DigiTimes estimates that supply of the iPhone 13 could only catch up with the demand in February 2022.

