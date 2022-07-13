Developer defends The Last Of Us Part I remake as more than just cash grab

Earlier in June, renowned studio Naughty Dog shared that more would be coming to The Last of Us universe, including a multiplayer project, the HBO show, and a remake of the first game for the PS5.

The Last of Us Part I, as the remake is called, has caused some concern within the community, with some positioning it as the studio looking to make a quick buck.

However, a developer has since spoken out on the claims, and rebuked such thinking.

In a tweet on his personal Twitter account, animator Robert Morrison stated that this was "the most meticulously built and crafted project" that's had "the highest level of care and attention to detail possible" he has ever been on. Morrison had also worked on Resident Evil 7, Injustice 2, and Santa Monica Studios' 2018 God of War.

“It’s just a cash grab”



Actually it’s the most meticulously built and crafted project that I have ever seen or been a part of in my entire career. The highest level of care and attention to detail possible. pic.twitter.com/csjZ3kZMyG — Robert Morrison (@RobertAnim8er) July 10, 2022

Obviously, the response has elicited plenty of opinions both for and against the sentiment that Morrison has shared.

Some players are arguing that the previous remaster is enough while The Last of Us Part II still lacks a proper multiplayer mode, while others are eager to see what new technology can be leveraged for the studio to bring to life a vision that was simply impossible back then.

Regardless of your leanings, the fact remains that The Last of Us Part I is a remake of a stellar game, one that has defined Naughty Dog and amongst the best games that have made storytelling an art.

PHOTO: Naughty Dog

There is simply nothing else quite like it, and if the remake allows more players to enjoy it, all the better, just be sure you are okay with paying whatever the game will cost this Sept 2.

