Open-world Terminator survival game features original story and familiar T-800

For fans of the Terminator and the dystopian future that might still be in the mix in reality, a new project by Nacon might just be the thing you should be looking forward to.

Revealed at the Nacon Connect 2022 showcase, a new Terminator survival game is in development by Nacon Studio Milan.

The game will feature an open world, and is set between the events of Judgment Day, where the Skynet nuclear strike practically ends humanity, and the formation of the resistance under the leadership of John Connor.

As such, we can expect an original story for this new Terminator game, with references to the events of the movies many love.

While the trailer does not show any shred of gameplay, we do get a menacing T-800 hunting down its prey, together with the familiar theme playing in the background.

Hopefully, this new game for the Terminator franchise will fare better compared to the others that have come before it. There is, however, a Terminator Netflix anime series to look forward to.

It remains to be seen just what Nacon Studio Milan can do with such an iconic property, with no release date or window shared just yet.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.