Man, 27, who donated organs after death dressed in wedding suit for funeral

Nathaniel Zachariah Tan, 27, was due to marry his polytechnic sweetheart in mid-November — only to have the rare brain disease that had plagued him for years claim his life on Aug 12.

In his final act, Tan donated his liver, two kidneys and an iliac artery, potentially saving the lives of four people.

He was also placed in his coffin in a suit embroidered with his wedding vows, according to Shin Min Daily News. A standee of Tan dressed in his suit was also placed at the funeral wake.

"He was a very loving person. Before he died, he told his fiancee that if he passed away one day, his organs should be donated to help others in need," said his mother Queenie Tan, 62.

"He was buried with a cross and in the suit he had planned to wear for his wedding," added Mrs Tan, noting that the suit had been ordered long ago. When her son's condition worsened, it was sent to Beijing for alteration, and eventually shipped back for the funeral.

Media reports said Tan had undergone multiple treatments for a Grade 4 cerebral Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM). An AVM is an abnormal tangle of blood vessels that causes problems with the connections between arteries and veins.

While most people with AVMs do not experience significant symptoms, in others, a weakened blood vessel may burst, causing a hemorrhage that can cause stroke and brain damage.

A Grade 4 AVM is considered to have high risks associated with both treatment and natural progression.

Tan, who suffered headaches from a young age. was diagnosed with the condition during National Service. In Sept 2020, he underwent Gamma Knife surgery: a non-invasive treatment that uses radiation to treat brain tumours and vascular abnormalities.

Doctors told Tan that it would take three to eight years after the procedure to see results, with a risk of tumours developing.

In February 2025, Tan discovered that he had a Gamma Knife-induced cyst.

Mrs Tan said that her son was scheduled for surgery in September to remove a vascular tumour. However, the surgery was carried out in late July as his condition deteriorated. "He suddenly felt numbness in his hand that day, so he went to the emergency room. He was hospitalised and never came out again."

According to Shin Min, Mrs Tan wrote a thousand-word letter to her son, where she thanked her fiancee for staying with her son until the end, and said she would always regard her as her daughter.

Mrs Tan also expressed her gratitude to the elders, friends, and classmates who loved him: "Though his 27 years of life were short, they were rich and brilliant because of all of you."

[[nid:721422]]

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.