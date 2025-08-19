Award Banner
4 arrested for suspected sale of counterfeit goods worth over $99k
More than 1,100 allegedly fake items, including luxury bags, wallets, sunglasses, pouches, scarves and brooches, with an estimated street value in excess of $99,000.
PHOTO: Singapore Police Force
August 19, 2025

Three women and one man, aged between 34 and 59, have been arrested for their suspected involvement in the online sale of counterfeit goods.

The quartet were nabbed during a series of raids at multiple locations including Woodlands and Ang Mo Kio, where police found more than 1,100 allegedly fake items. 

In a media statement on Monday (Aug 18), police said the raids were conducted between July 24 and Aug 15.

The items seized included luxury bags, wallets, sunglasses, pouches, scarves and brooches, with an estimated street value in excess of $99,000. 

Police investigations are ongoing. 

Those convicted of possessing goods with falsely applied trademarks for the purpose of trade may be fined up to $100,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.

