Diablo II: Resurrected beta shows remaster taking shape

Although nostalgia can sometimes cause us to look at things through rose-tinted glasses, it is inherently a double-edged sword when judging remasters.

With Blizzard working to bring Diablo II: Resurrected to a new generation of gamers, the upcoming open beta period will be a great litmus test to see what works and what does not. We had an early opportunity to jump in and test things out for ourselves, and here are some thoughts about Diablo II: Resurrected in its current open beta state on PC.

Modernising Diablo II

PHOTO: Blizzard

There is no doubt that there is plenty of history that comes with Diablo II: Resurrected. Nevertheless, player expectations will be high, as the original game and its expansion are highly regarded as one of the best action-roleplaying games ever made. With that in mind, Blizzard will do well not to repeat mistakes akin to Warcraft III: Reforged.

Throughout the Diablo II: Resurrected open beta, the visual redesigns are clearly a step up. New effects are impressive, and toggling between the modern and the classic visuals show just how big of a leap the remaster has taken. Even so, its core art style is still present, which should please fans around the world.

The quality-of-life improvements will be the biggest change, though optional for those who want that classic experience. Automatic gold pickup and more improvements have been added to optimise your time in the game, although there are still niggling issues.

Druids And Paladins Reporting For Duty

The multiplayer beta also introduces the Druid and Paladin class into the modern remaster, and generally, the pair plays extremely similar to their older counterparts.

Auras are still a key part of the Paladin’s arsenal, while the Druid’s mastery of the elements and shapeshifting is still a great way to spice up the proceedings. Having played both classes in the past and seeing them now in 2021 is a surreal and utterly enjoyable experience.

PHOTO: Blizzard

Then again, the classes have always been a vital part of the Diablo experience, and updating them visually while retaining their core stats and skills makes perfect sense. Fans looking forward to buffing allies and using nature will be pleased with what they are getting in Diablo II: Resurrected.

Diablo II: Resurrected Needs Polish

Granted, it is the open beta we are talking about, but Diablo II: Resurrected clearly needs more polishing ahead of launch. Frequent crashes can be frustrating, while lag and pathing issues are hurdles that need to be overcome. Visual bugs can also be a frequent companion, which is worrisome.

With the game set to arrive on Sept 23, there is still time to iron out these problems. However, Blizzard has much to do to keep on the good side of fans looking forward to Diablo II: Resurrected.

PHOTO: Blizzard

It does not help that the company is undergoing some internal problems and could really use a win. Of course, it remains to be seen if Diablo II: Resurrected will be that turning point, but for fans of the classic, they would most certainly hope so.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.