Diablo Immortal finally launching on iOS, Android and PC on June 2

Blizzard’s first mobile MMOARPG, Diablo Immortal, is finally launching on iOS and Android, as well as surprise inclusion, the PC, on June 2, 2022. It will have both cross-play and cross-progression support.

The free-to-play game is said to be the largest Diablo game so far, with eight distinct zones and more unique encounters within it. The story takes place five years after the events of Diablo II, but before Diablo III, and players play as one of six classes: Barbarian, Crusader, Demon Hunter, Monk, Necromancer, or Wizard.

As an MMO, you will come across live events within the world, which you can take on with other players within your game server. Other than the game’s campaign, players can engage with the 8-player raid Helliquary, fight against other players in Cycle of Strife, as well as join clans.

Blizzard says the game will also receive monthly free content updates as well.

Diablo Immortal is co-developed by Blizzard Entertainment and NetEase, Blizzard’s partner for its Chinese market releases. First revealed in Blizzcon 2018 to much fan ridicule, the game was said to be functionally done and ready for release in 2019, but Blizzard maintained that it was still in development.

Through two public testing periods to gather feedback, Blizzard has delayed the launch of the game and made constant tweaks to the game’s systems and UI to ensure it reaches “the Blizzard quality level”.

Those who recalled Blizzcon 2018 will likely remember two Diablo Immortal-related moments that have been immortalised forever – the red shirt guy asking if the game announcement was an out-of-season April Fool’s joke, and another person asking if the game will be available on PC, to which Blizzard developer Wyatt Cheng replied, “Do you guys not have phones?”.

Guess dear Wyatt truly regretted his slip of the tongue and Blizzard really heard the fans since it has made Diablo Immortal available as PC Open Beta on launch. And Blizzard promises it won’t just be a lazy port that afflicts many game adaptations.

Other than cross-play and cross-progression support, which lets you save your demon-slaying progress as you transition between mobile and PC, Diablo Immortal on the PC also features an option for WASD movement control, hotkey functionality, full controller support, as well as a rescaled UI for PC’s bigger screen.

All progress during the Open Beta will also be saved and transferred over once the PC Open Beta ends.

Diablo Immortal will launch on June 2, 2022 on iOS, Android and PC Open Beta. You can pre-register on Diablo Immortal‘s website now.

Slightly bad news for people living in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Macao, Malaysia, The Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand. There’s a longer wait as Diablo Immortal on mobile and PC will launch only sometime later in June. Diablo Immortal will also be available in Vietnam on PC only during the same time.

