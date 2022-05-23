Diablo Immortal invites Asia Pacific to hell on June 22

It has been a long time coming, and after confirming that it will release on both mobile and PC on June 2, Blizzard has dropped more details regarding the rollout of Diablo Immortal in Asia Pacific, slated for a delayed launch on June 22.

Interested players in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Macao, Malaysia, The Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand will be able to enjoy the game on Windows PC, Android, and iOS, while those in Vietnam will have access to the PC version only. These regions will also receive dedicated game servers to bring players better connectivity and ping.

Whether you are in Asia or the rest of the world, Diablo Immortal will require heroes to take up arms against the demonic forces of Skarn, Lord of Damnation. The game will tell an untold chapter in the Diablo storyline taking place between the events of Diablo II and Diablo III, and players will do their part in uncovering a sinister plan that is brewing.

Here are the specs required if you are looking to dive into the game:

Platform System requirements iOS Hardware: iPhone 6S and newer operating system: iOS 11 and later Android Operating System: Android 5.0 and higher processor: Snapdragon 660 / Exynos 9611 and higher video: Adreno 512 / Mali-G72 MP3 and higher memory: 2GB RAM and higher Windows PC Minimum Requirements Operating System: Windows® 7 / Windows® 8 / Windows® 10 / Windows® 11 (64-bit)Processor: Intel® Core™ i3 or AMD™ FX-8100Video: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 460, ATI Radeon™ HD 6850 or Intel® HD Graphics 530Memory: 4 GB RAMInternet: Broadband Internet connectionResolution: 1920 x 1080 minimum display resolution Recommended Specifications Operating System: Windows® 10 / Windows® 11 (64-bit)Processor: Intel® Core™ i5 or AMD Ryzen™ 5Video: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 770 or AMD Radeon™ RX 470Memory: 8 GB RAMInternet: Broadband Internet connectionResolution: 1920 x 1080 minimum display resolution

ALSO READ: Diablo Immortal finally launching on iOS, Android and PC on June 2

Just take note whether you are playing on the Asia Pacific servers or any other servers, characters will not be transferable to another server in Diablo Immortal.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.