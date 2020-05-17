'Disrespectful to our servicemen and women': Mindef files police report over uniformed BDSM duo

The Ministry of Defence has confirmed that a police report has been lodged over an incident that saw two individuals in Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) uniforms pictured in the midst of a BDSM activity.

On Tuesday (May 12), Mindef was alerted to a highly explicit tweet that saw the two men engaged in the throes of an unorthodox sexual activity. We don’t need to go into details, but it involved electrical cables, a gimp mask, a cane, a leash, animal role-play, and exposed genitalia.

PHOTO: Twitter screengrab

The tweet has since been deleted, and so has the Twitter account.

Following queries by AsiaOne, Mindef stated that any serviceman who makes unauthorised use of any part of SAF uniforms may be charged in court.

“The Singapore Armed Forces does not condone any inappropriate use of our uniforms,” Mindef stated.

“Inappropriate acts involving our uniforms are disrespectful to our servicemen and women, and undermines their dedication and commitment in the defence of our country.”

Mindef also pointed out that the post was deleted by Twitter due to the content violating Twitter’s community standards.

Under the Decorations and Uniforms Act, anyone caught for the unauthorised use of any part of the naval, military, air or police forces uniform, including badges and medals, can be convicted in the Magistrate's Court.

If found guilty, offenders can be fined up to $400 or jailed up to three months.

ilyas@asiaone.com