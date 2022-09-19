DJI Osmo Action 3 camera supports vertical shooting and fast charging

DJI unveiled its latest action camera, the Osmo Action 3.

In a world driven by vertical content on social media, DJI includes a new horizontal-vertical protective frame for the Osmo Action 3 to mount in a vertical orientation.

The Osmo Action 3 comes with a 1,700mAh Extreme Battery that offers up to 160 minutes of usage on a single charge.

It not only handles temperatures as low as -20° C, it supports native fast-charging which sees the battery go from zero to 80 per cent in as little as 18 minutes, and to 100 per cent in 50 minutes.

DJI claims this is a first for action cameras.

Other specs include a 1/1.7" sensor that can shoot 4K at 120fps, a 155° super-wide Field of View, advanced image stabilisation, improved heat management system, waterproof at depths of up to 16m without additional housing, and drop resistance of up to 1.5 with Corning Gorilla Glass for the touchscreen and lens cover.

The DJI Osmo Action 3 is priced at US$355 (S$500) for the Standard Combo and US$459 for the Adventure Combo.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.