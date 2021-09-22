Don't like Office in the Cloud? Well, Microsoft is bringing out versions you can keep

For those who haven’t yet warmed to Microsoft’s Office subscription service Microsoft 365, Microsoft has announced that Office Long Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) 2021 is available for enterprise customers now , while Office 2021 for consumers will be launching alongside Windows 11 on Oct 5 this year.

Office LTSC 2021 is designed for businesses in regulated industries and systems where Internet access could be an issue so processes and updates may not be a monthly thing.

It lacks the cloud-based capabilities of Microsoft 365 Apps that drive collaboration and AI-driven automation in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, as well as certain security and compliance capabilities.

The Office LTSC 2021 release will feature things like dark mode support, new Excel functions and search, and support for version 1.3 of the OpenDocument format in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

For devices running macOS, Office LTSC Standard for Mac 2021 is available for enterprise customers.

Microsoft will be supporting Office LTSC 2021 for five years with the company also committing to another perpetual version of Office.

Microsoft also shared that their consumer perpetual offering Office 2021, will be generally available on Oct 5, 2021, which is the same date as the launch of Windows 11. We will update this article when we have more details on what is included and the price.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.