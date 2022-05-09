Dummy unit reveals the different design changes coming to the iPhone 14 Pro Max

Tipster @VNchocoTaco is back again with a new dummy of the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max that shows the actual pill-shaped camera cutout that will be replacing the notch, and other design changes.

The dummy unit suggest that Apple will be removing the redundant space around the Face ID components, but there seems to be no changes to the size of the individual components.

In addition, the dummy unit points to a taller aspect ratio of 20:9 on the iPhone 14 Pro Max compared to the current 19:5:9 ratio on the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

@VNchocoTaco has been publishing leaked materials on the iPhone 14 lineup including purported iPhone 14 molds, and claim that the display bezels on the iPhone 14 Pro Max could be slimmer by 20 per cent.

