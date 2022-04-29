Here's how the 3D mockups of Apple iPhone 14 models compare to the iPhone 13

3D mockups provide yet another closer look at the upcoming Apple iPhone 14 lineup. The 3D mockups are similar to the purported moulds leaked by tipster @VNchocoTaco.

To provide a better gauge of the design changes on the iPhone 14 models, Macotakara tried to fit them into the iPhone 13 cases and made two key observations.

The 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max can fit almost perfectly inside the iPhone 13 Pro Max case, which suggests that both models are about the same size. However, the bigger camera bump on the iPhone 14 Pro Max prevents the device from having an exact fit with the iPhone 13 Pro Max case.

The 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro cannot fit well into the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro cases due to the bigger camera bump and dimensions.

Macotakara was also able to fit screen protectors for the iPhone 13 models onto the iPhone 14 models. Recent rumours hint that the iPhone 14 may come with slimmer bezels.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.