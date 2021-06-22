E3 2021 offered gamers the most miserable collector's editions - here are the best 10

E3 2021 may have come to an end, but that doesn’t mean that the exhilaration for upcoming games has stopped, as the series of exciting announcements has given gamers plenty to look forward to in the next year or so.

For collectors, however, playing through these titles is only one part of the gaming experience. The other part stems from the gratification of expanding their personal stash comprising special merchandise, limited-edition collectibles, and highly sought-after items from various game editions.

The Collector’s Edition, in particular, rules above the rest, packing in a load of goodies and treats for enthusiasts and while these aren’t cheap investments, buyers would find that the trade-off is, for the most part, worth the investment.

Unfortunately, E3 2021 didn’t offer many options for those looking to expand their collections. Where previous years had more than a few bundles that caught the eye of collectors, there was barely a need to whittle down this year’s ‘Best Of’ selection, with fewer companies rolling out the Collector’s Editions for their upcoming titles.

That’s not to say there are none. Amidst the miserable hunt for the most handsome bundles on the market, 10 names managed to get on the list, suggesting that there’s still hope for the Collector’s Edition scene – hopefully.

Here are the parties to check out post-E3, all of which are scheduled for a release within the coming year.

PHOTO: Ubisoft store

Dropping hot on Oct 7, 2021, the Far Cry 6 Collector’s Edition comes with a copy of the Ultimate Edition, a Tostador replica, an exclusive steelbook, a Chorizo keyring, a 64-page artbook, and a selected game soundtrack in tow.

The Ultimate Edition includes a Season Pass, Ultimate Pack, and the base game, while the weapon replica comprises seven parts that add up to 72cm in length when assembled. Alongside the bundle, fans can also expect two pre-order offerings: a state-of-the-art CD launcher weapon, and a Chorizo skin in the game.

Far Cry 6 will be available on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

PHOTO: na.finalfantasyxiv

Going live on Nov 23, 2021 is Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, and Square Enix is welcoming its arrival with a Collector’s Edition that includes the Digital Collector’s Edition and the physical Collector’s Box.

In addition to a digital copy of the game, players will receive three in-game bonus items: an Arion Mount, a wind-up Porom Minion, and a Death Scythe equippable at any level for reapers. The physical goods, meanwhile, sees an Endwalker Special Art Box, expertly-crafted Paladin figure, Azem pin, a Loporrit mini-plush, and an art collection and frame set comprising 10 B5-sized prints featuring key visuals from the history of FFXIV.

The Endwalker expansion is planned for PS5, PS4, Windows PC, and Mac.

PHOTO: GameStop

Exclusive only to GameStop, the Monster Hunter Stories 2 Collector’s Edition packs in a Razewing Ratha amiibo, Deluxe Kit DLC Pack, sticker pack, and Wings of Ruin enamel pin, alongside the base game itself.

Unboxing the Deluxe Kit DLC Kit yields a handful of outfit variations, with Navirou and Rider receiving two different costume sets each. A pair of sticker sets, a new hairstyle for Rider, and an alternative outfit for Ena are available as part of the bundle as well.

The world of Monster Hunter Stories 2 opens up on the Nintendo Switch on July 9, 2021.

ALSO READ: Amazon Singapore bets big on video games, launches dedicated gaming store

PHOTO: Amazon

Launching Dec 7, 2021, Dying Light 2 Stay Human rewards fans with plenty of content in its Collector’s Edition, offering a Defender of the City statuette with stylised UV lamp, UV flashlight, thank you letter, UV stickers, steelbook case, and a map of The City on top of the game itself.

These physical items are followed by their digital counterparts, which include two story DLCs, a Legendary skin pack, exclusive weapon charms, wallpapers, a digital comic, soundtrack and artbook, 2H Night XP Boost, and crafting items.

The pre-order bonus, meanwhile, comes in the form of a reload skin pack that brings a fresh look to the player’s outfit, weapon, and paraglider.

The survival horror role-playing game will be coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One (with Smart Delivery), Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

PHOTO: bandainamcoent

Tales of Arise is primed for release on Sept 10, 2021, and the team is going all out to celebrate with its Collector’s Edition. In addition to the full game, the collection will feature a 64-page artbook, steelbook, an exclusive 18cm diorama of Alphen and Shionne, as well as a physical and digital original soundtrack with 14 tracks included.

On top of the physical content, individuals can also look forward to a slate of digital releases, such as a Premium Travel and Item Pack, an Adventurer’s Pack, a Premium Costume Pack boasting eight outfits and six accessories, a Collaboration Costume Pack, and the six-costume School Life, Beach Time, and Warring State Packs.

Tales of Arise is set to land on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, with exclusive cooking recipes and customisation items for Alphen and Shionne serving as pre-order bonuses.

PHOTO: stalker2

This is a clear heartbreaker that comes at a premium, but this S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 – Heart of Chernobyl Ultimate Collection (which is actually a step above Collector’s) has got plenty of goodies in store.

On top of the base game, fans can look forward to a steel book, developer letter, Souvenir Zone Permit, and sticker pack, alongside a Zone Map, poster, military token, keychain, and faction patches.

ALSO READ: Unboxing & playing Hasbro’s Jurassic Park-themed Monopoly set

What’s most impressive, however, is a cool-looking backpack and Artifact Container Lamp combination that accompanies a S.T.A.L.K.E.R figurine and an art book. Digital offerings have also been included in the form of four costumes and 10 weapons.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 – Heart of Chernobyl will be landing on April 28, 2022 for Xbox Series X|S and PC.

PHOTO: bandainamcoent

Exclusive to the Bandai Namco Entertainment Store, the House of Ashes – Pazuzu Edition comprises a copy of the base game, the Pazuzu edition box, an Underworld creature figurine measuring 10cm in height and 9cm in width, a metal Eclipse pin, an art print, and a selection of stickers.

The Curator’s Cut will serve as the pre-order bonus, which features new, playable scenes from the other character’s perspective. This extended version is only available once the main story is completed, but includes brand new choices and decisions as a trade-off.

The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes is coming to PS4, PS55, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on Oct 22, 2021.

PHOTO: Spike Chunsoft

Targetinga 2021 release, Danganronpa Decadencewill be dropping a Collector’s Edition for the most dedicated and enthusiastic of fans. The bundle comes with a four-game set – Danganronpa 1, 2, V3, and brand-new entry Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp – a 10th Anniversary poster, three lenticular prints, a Collector’s Outer Box, and an original soundtrack collection.

Measuring 18 by 24 inches, the cloth poster features fresh art of Suichi Nagito, and Kyoko by character designer Rui Komatsuzaki, while the soundtrack includes 10 pieces of remixed music by series composer Masafumi Takeda.

Pre-order will open sometime soon, with Danganronpa Decadence set to hit Nintendo Switch sometime next year.

PHOTO: Maximum Game Store

TheCris Tales Collector’s Edition packs in a handful of goodies for classic JRPG enthusiasts, including a 60-page art book, nine-inch Matias Plush, ‘Peek-a-boo’ Game O-sleeve, four enamel character pins, three stickers, two lithographic art prints, and naturally, a physical copy of the base game (digital code for Steam players).

ALSO READ: Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin releases in July 2021 with deluxe edition

Digital bonuses, meanwhile, come in the form of four desktop, eight phone wallpapers, 10 character avatars, and an extended art book featuring additional art from the game. Like all its retail editions, this iteration will also include an additional art poster inside the game case.

Cris Tales will be released for most current platforms (including Stadia and Android) on 20 July 2021.

PHOTO: Nintendo Switch

The King’s Collector’s Edition is not yet available for pre-order at the time of writing, but it will come with the following physical offerings in tow: a King’s Crown collectible, a double-sided poster featuring artwork and the game map, a 36-page hardcover artbook, and soundtrack selection CD.

The base copy of the game comes with bonus DLCs and a digital Day One Edition Pack in tow, which is included with every pre-order purchase. That will feature a unique Armoured Princess’s Shield, Elite Guard Premium Pack, Firehand Golems, Hounds of War Warhorse, and Flaming Eagles. On the PS4, a Theme based on King Bounty II’s artwork is also added as part of the bundle.

Launching on 24 August 2021, the tactical role-playing sequel is heading to PS4, Xbox One, PC, and the Nintendo Switch.

PHOTO: Amazon

This one is a little special. The Metroid Dread Special Edition is not quite a Collector’s Edition per se, but it packs in enough celebratory content to mark the return of Samus after 19 years.

An art book, a steel book, and a series of art cards have been included alongside a base copy of the game. Long-time enthusiasts may also opt for an amiibo two-pack on the side, which features Samus and the E.M.M.I, one of her most dreaded foes in the new game.

Metroid Dread is exclusive to the Nintendo Switch and will be dropping hot on Oct 8, 2021.

The Collector’s Edition list may not be as prominent as some of the previous E3 iterations, but it’s still better than nothing. Naturally, the decline in offerings is a little worrying, especially with big titles like Diablo II Resurrected (the original had a Collector’s Edition!), and Rainbow Six Extraction opting for other editions instead.

Considering current world events, however, it’s likely that this is a once-off reduction in special editions. With most sets on the above list selling out, it seems that Collector’s Edition games still have their own appeal and charm.

Perhaps a more accurate indicator would be next year’s E3 – if there’s one – where highly-anticipated titles, such as the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Horizon Forbidden West, and Starfield are expected to star with more information in tow, including the availability of a Collector’s Edition.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.