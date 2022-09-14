EA and Dynasty Warriors studio step into feudal Japan with new hunting game

Feudal Japan continues to be a popular pick for video game settings, so it's no surprise that Electronic Arts (EA) isn't immune to its charm.

EA Originals has joined forces with Koei Tecmo and Omega Force, the studio behind the Warriors series of fighting titles, to develop a new hunting game that teases an "AAA experience".

The project will reportedly be a brand new IP, and is described to be 'the next great hunting game' based in fantasy feudal Japan. Not much else about it has been revealed, however, which could suggest a showing at Tokyo Game Show during its run from Sept 15 to 18.

"The EA team fully embraces our creative independence and have become invaluable partners offering both development and publishing support," said Koei Tecmo executive vice-president Yosuke Hayashi.

"Adding the global resources of EA with our own will help us introduce a new kind of hunting game to a global audience of players and expand our reach into global markets. I'm really looking forward to the day that gamers from around the world can play this new game."

The EA Original label was first announced back in 2016 following great acclaim for Unravel. Since then, it has gone on to publish well-known titles such as Rocket Arena, Sea of Solitude, Unravel Two, A Way Out and It Takes Two.

Koei Tecmo and Omega Force, meanwhile, serve as a treasure trove for hack-and-slash fans, boasting the likes of Dynasty Warriors and Samurai Warriors in its arsenal.

Beyond these franchises, they are also known to delve into other titles of the genre, such as Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes and Dragon Quest Heroes, as well as One Piece: Pirate Warriors and Attack on Titan on the anime front.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.