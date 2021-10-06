Epic Games Store finally implements achievement system

The Epic Games Store finally gets achievements! Epic Games’ digital game storefront launched in 2018, and three years later, one of the features that users have been asking for is finally implemented.

Over the last year, some games have been getting achievements, but those were included by the developers on a game-by-game basis, and aren’t calculated or recorded as part of the user’s profile in the Epic Games Store platform.

Epic Games is now calling those “developer achievements", as a separate category from what they’re doing now with this new feature.

Launching next week, these will be platform-wide achievements, integrated as part of the store the same way Steam does it.

Named Epic Achievements, there will be four different tiers for them. It goes from bronze, to silver, to gold, and finally, to platinum.

PHOTO: Epic Games Store

However, not all the games will have Epic Achievements yet, as they will first be introduced to six titles — Rocket League, Hades, Pillars of Eternity, Kena, Zombie Army 4, and Alan Wake Remastered.

We’ve updated our client and the achievements have appeared, but it lacks the addictive chime or prompt when attaining an achievement.

Epic Games reassures players that if developers of games that used the developer achievements implement the Epic Achievements system as well, progress will carry over.

And if not, the developer achievements will still be present, they just won’t be part of that larger platform-wide system.

Looks like completionists have another platform to go achievement hunting on very soon.

