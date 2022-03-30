Everything you need to know about the new Playstation Plus revamp and tiers

If you are a fan of the PlayStation ecosystem, then the latest announcements regarding a revamp of PlayStation Plus will make for some pleasant reading.

As shared by Jim Ryan, President & CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment (read our exclusive interview) on the PlayStation Blog, the old system is gone and in its place is a new subscription service that combines both PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now into one service that is all about choices for the consumer.

Confused as to what it what, and how much? Let us break it down for you and help you understand just what will work best for your playing style moving forward.

The new PlayStation Plus tiers

PlayStation Plus Essential

Singapore — $8.90 Monthly | $21.90 Quarterly | $53.90 Yearly

United States — US$9.99 Monthly | US$24.99 Quarterly | $59.99 Yearly

This is the tier for those looking for things to remain the status quo. This will bring benefits like two monthly downloadable games, exclusive discounts, cloud storage for saved games, and online multiplayer access. There is also no pricing change for this tier.

PlayStation Plus Extra

Singapore — $13.90 Monthly | $35.90 Quarterly | $89.90 Yearly

United States — US$14.99 Monthly | US$39.99 Quarterly | $99.99 Yearly

For a small bump, you can get yourself into the PlayStation Plus Extra tier. This will provide all of the benefits of the Essential tier, and adds in a catalogue of up to 400 of the most enjoyable PS4 and PS5 games — including blockbuster hits from the PlayStation Studios catalogue and third-party partners. Games in the Extra tier are also downloadable for play, just don't expect first-party titles to be day and date on the service.

Subscribers can access titles such as Death Stranding, God of War, Marvel's Spider-Man, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Mortal Kombat 11, and Returnal. More deals are also in the works, so players will always have a great library of games to choose from.

PlayStation Deluxe/Premium

Singapore — $15.90 Monthly | $40.90 Quarterly | $103.90 Yearly

United States — US$17.99 Monthly | US$49.99 Quarterly | $119.99 Yearly

If you are searching for a retro fix, then the PlayStation Plus Deluxe/Premium tier is for you. This particular tier delivers all benefits from both Essential and Extra, but certain regions will have more content.

Under the Deluxe tier, which is markets without streaming like Singapore, the price is lowered, and consumers can expect a catalogue of beloved classic games from the original PlayStation, PS2 and PSP generations to download and play, along with time-limited AAA game trials.

For the Premium tier, players can expect up to 240 additional games that include PS3 games via cloud streaming, and the catalogue of older games via both streaming and download. The game trials will also be included.

Here's a handy table for reference

FEATURES PlayStation Plus Essential PlayStation Plus Extra PlayStation Plus Deluxe(only available in markets without cloud streaming) PlayStation Plus Premium(only available in markets with cloud streaming) Two Monthly Games, Online Multiplayer, Cloud Storage, Discounts ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ PS4 / PS5 Games Catalogue ✔ ✔ ✔ PS1, PS2, PSP Classic Games Catalogue ✔ ✔ Time-limited AAA Game Trials ✔ ✔ Additional PS3 games via cloud streaming ✔ Additional PS1, PS2, PSP, PS4 games offered in Extra and Premium via cloud streaming ✔

With this revamp, PlayStation Now will no longer exist on its own, and will be folded into the new PlayStation Plus tiers. The launch will also happen in stages, with Asia being the first to undergo the change in June, followed by North America, Europe, and then the rest of the world.

"We aim to have most PlayStation Network territories live with our new PlayStation Plus game subscription service by the end of the first half of 2022. We also plan to expand our cloud streaming benefit to additional markets, and will provide more details at a later date," Ryan shared further.

By giving players more of a choice and value in terms of their subscriptions, this is PlayStation's big move against the likes of Game Pass. While they will always be different services, having more choice is always a good thing when it comes to spending your money.

Be sure to read our interview with head honcho Jim Ryan to understand more about this major move to shake things up on the services front.

