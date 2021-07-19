Facebook introduces Soundmojis on its Messenger app

Ahead of World Emoji Day, Facebook announced a new feature for its Messenger app.

Officially known as Soundmojis, they are actually emojis that allow users to send short sound clips in Messenger chats. The sound clips range from clapping, crickets, drumroll to evil laughter.

To access Soundmojis, start a chat with a friend in the Messenger app, tap the Smiley face to open the expressions menu and select the loudspeaker icon. You can then preview and send your favourite Soundmoji.

Facebook is launching a library of Soundmojis and will update it regularly with new sound effects and famous sound bites.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.