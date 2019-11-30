Facebook issues fake news correction notice on States Times Review post

Facebook has complied with a directive under Singapore's fake news law to publish a correction notice on a post which the Government says contains false information.

On Saturday (Nov 30), Facebook put up a notice at the bottom of a post in the States Times Review page.

It read: "Facebook is legally required to tell you that the Singapore government says this post has false information."

The States Times Review website, which the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) says spreads "outright fabrications", is blocked in Singapore.

On Nov 23, the website posted on its Facebook page remarks concerning an earlier post on the Nussu-NUS Students United page, which parodies the National University of Singapore Students' Union or Nussu.