Facebook told to publish correction notice for States Times Review's post under fake news law after site's editor refuses to comply

SINGAPORE - Tech giant Facebook was directed on Friday (Nov 29) under the Republic's fake news law to publish a correction notice for a post by website States Times Review on its page on the social media platform.

This is the first time the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma) is being invoked on an Internet platform.

Minister for Home Affairs K. Shanmugam instructed the Pofma Office on Friday to issue a targeted correction direction to Facebook.

This comes after Mr Alex Tan Zhi Xiang, the editor of States Times Review, refused on Thursday to comply with an order by the Pofma Office to correct false statements in the post.

The post was about People’s Action Party (PAP) member Rachel Ong and a Nussu-NUS Students United Facebook post.

States Times Review is blocked in Singapore and has content that, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), spread “outright fabrications”.

Under the correction direction, Facebook is required to publish a correction notice on the States Times Review post that was published last Saturday, the Pofma Office said on Friday.

The office added that it is investigating Mr Tan, who also runs the States Times Review website's Facebook page, for failing to comply with the correction direction.

A targeted correction direction is an order issued to an Internet platform, whose service is used to communicate a falsehood that affects the public interest.

The direction requires the Internet platform to communicate a correction notice through its service to all users in Singapore who access the falsehood through the service.