Facebook rolls out cross-app group chats, chat themes and polls

Facebook just announced new group messaging features.

The first major feature is group cross-app communication between Messenger and Instagram.

Users can start group chats between their Instagram and Messenger contacts. In addition, they can customise the group chats with themes and custom reactions.

The second feature is the support of polls in Instagram DMs, and group chats on Messenger and Instagram.

Facebook says the users have the same controls over who can reach them.

The third feature is Group Typing Indicators so that everyone can see when others are typing.

The fourth feature is an enhancement for Watch Together where users can watch their favourite content directly from their Instagram feed together with their friends.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.