Facebook's 'double-edged sword' in Thai carnage

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand - Facebook celebrity doctor Parkphum Dejhutsadin said his phone suddenly started pinging on Feb 8 - scores of his two million followers in Thailand were desperate and they needed his help.

With nowhere to turn as they cowered in a shopping mall from a rogue soldier who had already killed more than two dozen people, they looked to Facebook and other social media to send their pleas and to try to find escape.

Parkphum could help - and said for the next 16 hours that's all he did: living up to his panda-eyed Facebook persona as sleepless doctor "Mor Lab Panda".

"They told me where they were and sent me pictures of their hiding places. Authorities didn't know where anybody was hiding. But I knew everything," said Parkphum. "I didn't sleep a wink. I didn't want them to die."

While social media have been accused of exacerbating or even encouraging mass shootings such as last year's mosque massacre in Christchurch, New Zealand, in Thailand they were also crucial to pulling off a safe and dramatic rescue from the shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima city.

Before 32-year-old killer Jakrapanth Thomma was cornered in a basement and shot dead, Thai commandos managed to coordinate raids into the mall to spring hundreds of people to safety.

"We were communicating on Facebook with the people inside to exchange information," Pongpipat Siripornwiwat, deputy commander of Nakhon Ratchasima police, told Reuters. "Without it, our work would've been very difficult and we wouldn't have had any idea how many were trapped and what was going on inside."

FACEBOOK LIFE

The tragedy underscored the extent to which Facebook is the communication platform for daily life in the country of 69 million which has about 56 million active users a month and where the average person spends three hours a day on social media. Most social media activity is on mobile phones.

And it was on Facebook that the killer, apparently angered by a property deal gone sour, first signalled his intentions.

"Do they think they can spend the money in hell?" his post ended, roughly three hours before he opened fire at a house, then moved to an army camp, a temple and then the shopping mall - leaving a trail of murder behind him.

At one point he posted a selfie in front of a fire.

His last message before his Facebook account was shut down - "Should I give up?" - came nearly four hours after the first shot.

PHOTO: Reuters

But after facing criticism for failing to take down the Christchurch shooter's livestream quickly and when a Thai father murdered his child on Facebook Live in 2017, the world's biggest social media company moved faster once it heard what was happening.

It shut his Facebook and Instagram accounts and then worked to remove anything that he had posted and was being shared by others - including by spoof accounts apparently set up in his name by other people after his own was blocked.