Fall Guys going free-to-play on Switch and Xbox, turns Epic Games Store exclusive for PC

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout charmed players with its casual, chaotic fun when it first launched back in 2020, but the party entertainment came at a price back then.

Two years on, it’s all set to make a comeback — this time at no cost at all.

The battle royal platformer is going free-to-play on Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and the Epic Games Store on June 21, 2022, with a dedicated PlayStation 5 version slated to launch on the same day with faster load times and other performance upgrades.

Cross-play, cross-platform parties, and cross-progression will be fully supported as well, according to an official announcement post.

Where individuals could previously purchase and download itvia Steam, new players can only do so on the Epic Games Store.

Existing players, meanwhile, will continue to receive all usual updates, including new seasons, patches, and features, alongside a Legacy Pack that offers a nickname, nameplate, three costumes, and access to a new premium season pass, which can be purchased with the new in-game currency Show-Bucks.

Fall Guys will also be gearing up for a new season on June 21.

In addition to standard content like new levels, costumes, gameplay elements, and more, brawlers can expect 100 levels and extra outfits as part of their season pass.

The switch to Epic Games Store isn’t a surprise, considering Epic’s acquisition of Tonic Games Group, the parent company of developer Mediatonic, last year.

With the decision to go free-to-play and onto more platforms, Fall Guys is in prime position to regain some of the widespread popularity and hype that it has enjoyed previously.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.