Fan-made Alien trailer in Unreal Engine 5 teases next-gen game visuals

YouTuber Enfant Terrible has released a composite reel of what they imagine a new Alien game in Unreal Engine 5 could look like, and it looks nice (perhaps a bit too clean).

The footage is combined from different reels and projects by different artists. Though not everything is made in Unreal Engine 5, it does offer a tantalising idea of what we could hope for in a next-gen Alien game, if one should be in development anytime soon.

The trailer sees you walking through the corridors of the spacecraft, growing more uneasy as things start looking wrong. It has the vibes of 2014's Alien: Isolation, and ends with a reveal of Ellen Ripley at the end, all looking more realistic when compared to the seven-episode digital series adaptation of the game (which you can watch at the link).

Unreal Engine 5 was officially released for production use on April 5, 2022. But even before then, it has been in use by a few selected developers as Epic trials the engine. Here are some of the trailers and demos made in Unreal Engine 5.

Epic's tech demo on the PS5, way back in 2020

Black Myth: WuKong UE5 gameplay trailer in 2021

The Matrix Awakens UE5 tech demo on the PS5

We know that a new Witcher game will be made in UE5, as well as the next Tomb Raider game.

Let's hope the next released game made in Unreal Engine 5 will look as good as what it has been hyped up to be. Of the few that we know of so far, Black Myth: WuKong certainly looks the most promising. And no, we aren't counting Fortnite in this.

