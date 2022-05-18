New PlayStation Plus details confirmed: Launch dates, trials and all the games

Just a few months ago, we heard from Sony Interactive Entertainment President & CEO Jim Ryan about the big changes coming to PlayStation Plus, and in the time since, more and more details have surfaced.
Now, the official announcement has arrived, and we have all the important details you need about the new PlayStation Plus when it launches in Asia this May 24.
New PlayStation plus tiers
Before we even jumped into the nitty-gritty, here is a reminder of all the different tiers you can subscribe to under the new setup:
|FEATURES
|PlayStation Plus Essential
|PlayStation Plus Extra
|PlayStation Plus Deluxe
(only available in markets without cloud streaming)
|PlayStation Plus Premium
(only available in markets with cloud streaming)
|Two Monthly Games, Online Multiplayer, Cloud Storage, Discounts
|
✔
|
✔
|
✔
|
✔
|PS4 / PS5 Games Catalogue
|
✔
|
✔
|
✔
|PS1, PS2, PSP Classic Games Catalogue
|
✔
|
✔
|Time-limited AAA Game Trials
|
✔
|
✔
|Additional PS3 games via cloud streaming
|
✔
|Additional PS1, PS2, PSP, PS4 games offered in Extra and Premium via cloud streaming
|
✔
For those in Asia, there is likely not going to be the Premium tier available due to the lack of cloud streaming support, so we will have to make do with PlayStation Plus Deluxe.
Monthly games
Applicable to PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra and Deluxe Plans, the monthly free games are still going to be part of the package. The games for June are yet to be announced, but you still can grab the free games for May.
PS4/PS5 game catalogue
For those under the PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe Plans, you will have plenty more games to enjoy once the new PlayStation Plus is in effect. This game list is by no means final, but you can have a better idea of what to expect moving forward:
PlayStation Studios
- Alienation | Housemarque, PS4
- Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4
- Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4
- Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4
- Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4
- Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director's Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5
- Demon's Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5
- Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5
- Everybody's Golf | Japan Studio, PS4
- Ghost Of Tsushima Director's Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5
- God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4
- Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
- Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla Games, PS4
- Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4
- Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4
- Knack | Japan Studio, PS4
- LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4
- LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Marvel's Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5
- Matterfall |Housemarque, PS4
- MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4
- Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Resogun | Housemarque, PS4
- Returnal | Housemarque, PS5
- Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4
- Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4
- The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4
- The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4
- The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4
- Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4
- WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4
Third-party partners
- Ashen | Annapurna Interactive, PS4
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla* | Ubisoft, PS4/PS5
- Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4
- Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5
- Dead Cells| Motion Twin, PS4
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4
- Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5
- Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
- NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5
- Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4
- Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4
- Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4
- Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
- The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5
- The Crew 2* | Ubisoft, PS4
*These titles are available to PlayStation Plus Extra members as part of Ubisoft+ Classics. Access to Ubisoft+ Classics games is a benefit for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members.
Classic games catalogue
Under the PlayStation Deluxe tier, there will be a selection of popular classic games for you to enjoy, with some titles that will show improved frame rates and higher-quality resolution compared to their original launch versions.
For select original PlayStation and PSP classic games, members will also enjoy a new user interface with menus that allow you to save your game at any time, or even rewind the game if you want a do-over.
Also, players who have previously purchased the digital version of games from the original PlayStation and PSP generation will not have to make a separate purchase or sign up to PlayStation Plus to play these titles on PS4 or PS5.
When these titles are released for PS4 and PS5, players can head to PlayStation Store and download a version for the consoles at no extra cost if they already own the digital version of the title. Some of the titles will also be available for individual purchase.
Additionally, some remastered classics from previous console generations will be added to the PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe plan. Below is an early look at a selection of games that will be available:
Classic games catalogue — Original PlayStation and PSP
PlayStation Studios
- Ape Escape | Japan Studio, Original Playstation
- Hot Shots Golf | Japan Studio, Original Playstation
- I.Q. Intelligent Qube | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
- Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
- Syphon Filter | Bend Studio, Original PlayStation
- Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PSP
Third-party partners
- Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation
- Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation
- Worms World Party | Team 17, Original PlayStation
- Worms Armageddon | Team17, Original PlayStation
Classic games catalogue — Remasters
PlayStation Studios
- Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
- Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits | Japan Studio, PS4
- Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4
- Dark Cloud 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
- FantaVision | SIE, PS4
- Hot Shots Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4
- Jak II | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak 3 | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak X: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4
- Siren | Japan Studio, PS4
- Wild Arms 3 | SIE, PS4
Third-party partners
- Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4
- Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4
- Lego Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4
Time-limited game trials
If you are looking for game trials, then the new PlayStation Plus is perfect for you. Designed for the Deluxe tier, players will be able to try select games before they buy.
After downloading a trial of the full game, you can play it for two hours for most games — the playtime counter only counts while you are in the game.
It's a great way to try games before you decide to buy, and any trophies and game save data from the trial period will carry forward if you purchase the game. Here are some of the titles that will be part of the time-limited game trials:
PlayStation Studios
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection | Naughty Dog, PS5
- Horizon Forbidden West | Guerrilla Games, PS4/PS5
- Third-Party Partners
- Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt, PS5
- Farming Simulator 22 | Giants Software GmBH, PS4/PS5
- Tiny Tina's Wonderland | 2K Games, PS4/PS5
- WWE 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5
New games added regularly to PlayStation Plus
The games available in the PlayStation Plus games catalogue will continue to refresh and evolve over time, so there is always something new to play.
PlayStation Plus Essential
A monthly refresh will occur on the first Tuesday of the month for the PlayStation Plus Essential plan (and both higher tiers), with new PS4 and PS5 games added to the service — same as what PlayStation Plus members get today.
PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe
An additional monthly refresh will occur in the middle of each month with new games across the PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe plans. The number of games refreshed will vary per month.
The launch of the new PlayStation Plus tiers will begin this May 24 in Asia, followed by Japan on June 2. North and South America will follow on June 13, with Europe, Australia, and New Zealand kicking off on June 23.
Members' accounts will begin transiting on May 23 and Sony expects the process to be completed for all members by the end of the day on May 24 in Asia.
This article was first published in Geek Culture.