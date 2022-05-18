New PlayStation Plus details confirmed: Launch dates, trials and all the games

Just a few months ago, we heard from Sony Interactive Entertainment President & CEO Jim Ryan about the big changes coming to PlayStation Plus, and in the time since, more and more details have surfaced.

Now, the official announcement has arrived, and we have all the important details you need about the new PlayStation Plus when it launches in Asia this May 24.

New PlayStation plus tiers

Before we even jumped into the nitty-gritty, here is a reminder of all the different tiers you can subscribe to under the new setup:

FEATURES PlayStation Plus Essential PlayStation Plus Extra PlayStation Plus Deluxe

(only available in markets without cloud streaming) PlayStation Plus Premium

(only available in markets with cloud streaming) Two Monthly Games, Online Multiplayer, Cloud Storage, Discounts

✔

✔

✔

✔ PS4 / PS5 Games Catalogue

✔

✔

✔ PS1, PS2, PSP Classic Games Catalogue

✔

✔ Time-limited AAA Game Trials

✔

✔ Additional PS3 games via cloud streaming

✔ Additional PS1, PS2, PSP, PS4 games offered in Extra and Premium via cloud streaming

✔

For those in Asia, there is likely not going to be the Premium tier available due to the lack of cloud streaming support, so we will have to make do with PlayStation Plus Deluxe.

PHOTO: Sony Entertainment

Monthly games

Applicable to PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra and Deluxe Plans, the monthly free games are still going to be part of the package. The games for June are yet to be announced, but you still can grab the free games for May.

PS4/PS5 game catalogue

For those under the PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe Plans, you will have plenty more games to enjoy once the new PlayStation Plus is in effect. This game list is by no means final, but you can have a better idea of what to expect moving forward:

PlayStation Studios

Alienation | Housemarque, PS4

Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4

Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4

Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4

Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4

Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director's Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5

Demon's Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5

Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5

Everybody's Golf | Japan Studio, PS4

Ghost Of Tsushima Director's Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5

God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4

Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla Games, PS4

Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4

Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4

Knack | Japan Studio, PS4

LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4

LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

Marvel's Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5

Matterfall |Housemarque, PS4

MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4

Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

Resogun | Housemarque, PS4

Returnal | Housemarque, PS5

Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4

Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4

The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4

The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4

The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4

Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4

Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End | Naughty Dog, PS4

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4

WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4

Third-party partners

Ashen | Annapurna Interactive, PS4

Assassin's Creed Valhalla* | Ubisoft, PS4/PS5

Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4

Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5

Dead Cells| Motion Twin, PS4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4

Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5

Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5

Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4

Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4

Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4

Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5

The Crew 2* | Ubisoft, PS4

*These titles are available to PlayStation Plus Extra members as part of Ubisoft+ Classics. Access to Ubisoft+ Classics games is a benefit for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members.

Classic games catalogue

Under the PlayStation Deluxe tier, there will be a selection of popular classic games for you to enjoy, with some titles that will show improved frame rates and higher-quality resolution compared to their original launch versions.

For select original PlayStation and PSP classic games, members will also enjoy a new user interface with menus that allow you to save your game at any time, or even rewind the game if you want a do-over.

Also, players who have previously purchased the digital version of games from the original PlayStation and PSP generation will not have to make a separate purchase or sign up to PlayStation Plus to play these titles on PS4 or PS5.

When these titles are released for PS4 and PS5, players can head to PlayStation Store and download a version for the consoles at no extra cost if they already own the digital version of the title. Some of the titles will also be available for individual purchase.

Additionally, some remastered classics from previous console generations will be added to the PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe plan. Below is an early look at a selection of games that will be available:

Classic games catalogue — Original PlayStation and PSP

PlayStation Studios

Ape Escape | Japan Studio, Original Playstation

Hot Shots Golf | Japan Studio, Original Playstation

I.Q. Intelligent Qube | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation

Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation

Syphon Filter | Bend Studio, Original PlayStation

Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PSP

Third-party partners

Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation

Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation

Worms World Party | Team 17, Original PlayStation

Worms Armageddon | Team17, Original PlayStation

Classic games catalogue — Remasters

PlayStation Studios

Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits | Japan Studio, PS4

Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4

Dark Cloud 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

FantaVision | SIE, PS4

Hot Shots Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4

Jak II | Naughty Dog, PS4

Jak 3 | Naughty Dog, PS4

Jak X: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4

Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4

Siren | Japan Studio, PS4

Wild Arms 3 | SIE, PS4

Third-party partners

Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4

Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4

Lego Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4

Time-limited game trials

PHOTO: Sony Entertainment

If you are looking for game trials, then the new PlayStation Plus is perfect for you. Designed for the Deluxe tier, players will be able to try select games before they buy.

After downloading a trial of the full game, you can play it for two hours for most games — the playtime counter only counts while you are in the game.

It's a great way to try games before you decide to buy, and any trophies and game save data from the trial period will carry forward if you purchase the game. Here are some of the titles that will be part of the time-limited game trials:

PlayStation Studios

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection | Naughty Dog, PS5

Horizon Forbidden West | Guerrilla Games, PS4/PS5

Third-Party Partners

Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt, PS5

Farming Simulator 22 | Giants Software GmBH, PS4/PS5

Tiny Tina's Wonderland | 2K Games, PS4/PS5

WWE 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5

New games added regularly to PlayStation Plus

The games available in the PlayStation Plus games catalogue will continue to refresh and evolve over time, so there is always something new to play.

PlayStation Plus Essential

A monthly refresh will occur on the first Tuesday of the month for the PlayStation Plus Essential plan (and both higher tiers), with new PS4 and PS5 games added to the service — same as what PlayStation Plus members get today.

PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe

An additional monthly refresh will occur in the middle of each month with new games across the PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe plans. The number of games refreshed will vary per month.

The launch of the new PlayStation Plus tiers will begin this May 24 in Asia, followed by Japan on June 2. North and South America will follow on June 13, with Europe, Australia, and New Zealand kicking off on June 23.

Members' accounts will begin transiting on May 23 and Sony expects the process to be completed for all members by the end of the day on May 24 in Asia.

ALSO READ: PlayStation 5’s Variable Refresh Rate is finally here

This article was first published in Geek Culture.