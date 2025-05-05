'Dog will return soon': GE2025 independent candidate Jeremy Tan wants to contest again

Every dog has its day — and although that did not happen for Jeremy Tan's campaign at this General Election, he remains hopeful for the future.

The Mountbatten SMC independent, whose election symbol was dog, said in an Instagram post on Sunday (May 4) that he may contest elections again.

"Thank you Mountbatten!" Tan, 34, wrote in his post, adding that "dog will return soon".

The retired businessman lost to maritime lawyer Gho Sze Kee from the People's Action Party (PAP) for the single-member constituency, winning 36.16 per cent of the votes.

In two separate video posts each about 17 seconds long, Tan thanked Singaporeans for their support over the past nine days of campaigning and for voting.

"It's very important that every five years, we exercise our right to be represented on the national stage," he said.

Tan also quipped: "Times are hard, I just lost the job interview."

Addressing Singaporeans, he said that he will not be discouraged by the results and will continue working with MPs "to build a better and brighter future" for the country.

Tongue-in-cheek, Tan took the chance to point out how the Workers' Party and the Progress Singapore Party have both criticised the non-constituency MP scheme, asking them to give him a spot in the scheme instead.

"Give to me lah, pang (give) chance lah," he joked.

Tan also said in his video that the next time we see him, he'll either be in Mountbatten again or contesting Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC.

"I need a few days to settle and decide what I want to do," he added.

'Let's get to work'

After her win, Gho took to Facebook to share her gratitude to Mountbatten voters.

"I couldn't have done this without your support. Thank you, and let's get to work," she simply wrote.

Meet-the-people sessions in Mountbatten SMC will resume on Tuesday (May 6) at Block 92 Jalan Satu, #01-11, 390092.

Subsequent sessions will be held every Tuesday from 7.30pm to 9.30pm, excluding public holidays.

[[nid:717214]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com