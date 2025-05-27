‘Poop and pee everywhere’: Residents' dismay over 2 hornbills leaving Aljunied HDB flat in disarray

Residents in an Aljunied HDB flat were alarmed when two hornbills flew into their unit and defecated all over the furniture before flying away.

TikTok user 3peasinapod captured the incident and uploaded a video on Saturday (May 24) that has since garnered over 25,000 views.

The incident occurred on Friday morning (May 23) at the unit on the ninth floor at Block 118A Alkaff Crescent, Upper Aljunied Road, reported Shin Min Daily News.

3peasinapod is run by a mother of three surnamed Tan, who spoke to Shin Min and said that she had spotted a hornbill prior to the incident at 9am outside her window.

In her caption, Tan said that she had "heard sounds" and, upon investigation, spotted the two birds in her living room.

She added that while one managed to fly out, the other was unable to find a way out.

In the video, the remaining hornbill is seen trapped between a children's furniture set and the window while desperately trying to escape.

Her husband is also seen attempting to move furniture and make way for it to leave.

"We were concerned if it will attack if it feels threatened," she said, also asking viewers if there are any risks of these birds transmitting viruses to children.

Tan also included several clips of the aftermath, which showed her home in disarray before the bird flew away.

"(The hornbill) left poop and pee everywhere," said Tan, who showed a wall smeared with faeces and her children's toys dirtied by urine.



"We intend to wash everything and also sanitise the area as much as we can," she added.

She also called on viewers to leave comments, asking them if it was a common occurrence and for them to share their experiences.

#sgcontentcreator #hornbill ♬ 搞笑滑稽搞怪 - MrM @3peasina_pod I guess it’s not everyday a hornbill (or 2 hornbills) decide to visit your house? Heard sounds and went out to the sight of 2 hornbills in my living room! 1 flew out and 1 didn’t know how to leave. We were concerned if it will attack if it feels threatened. Left poop and pee everywhere. Anyone knows if it’s a concern in terms of catching virus especially for the kids? We intend to wash everything and also sanitize the area as much as we can. Is hornbill entering houses a common sight? Share with us your thoughts. We will love to hear them. #sgfamily

AsiaOne has reached out to Tan and National Parks Board (NParks) for comments.

