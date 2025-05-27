That Visa ad is real, Blackpink's really coming to Singapore

When Blackpink fans saw a Visa advertisement that the K-pop girl group will be coming to Singapore this November, it sparked a Reddit discussion early this morning (May 27).

While some questioned it, the truth was revealed a short while ago: Blackpink will indeed be in our area.

In an Instagram post today, they announced that they will be performing at the National Stadium on Nov 29 and 30 as part of their Deadline World Tour.

The group, which consists of members Jennie, Lisa, Rose and Jisoo, last performed in Singapore in 2023 as part of their Born Pink World Tour.

Tickets will be sold via Ticketmaster.

Weverse ticket presales for Blinks (their fandom name) begin on June 10, 11am.

Presales for Visa Infinite cardholders start June 11 at 11am. All Visa cardholders can purchase their tickets on the same day at 4pm. Changi Rewards members can access the presales on June 12 from 11am.

The offer is exclusive to Changi Rewards members who spend a minimum of S$200 in a single sales receipt at participating outlets at Changi Airport (excluding Jewel) and iShopChangi between May 28 to June 9.

General ticket sales will begin on June 13 at 11am.

