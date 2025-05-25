Miriam Yeung, Joey Yung and Nancy Wu among celebs seen at Lady Gaga's Singapore concerts

Hong Kong celebrities Nancy Wu, Joey Yung and Miriam Yeung are among the latest handful of stars who attended Lady Gaga concerts in Singapore, which concluded yesterday (May 24).

Mother Monster, as Gaga is affectionately known to fans, performed four shows at the National Stadium on May 18, 19, 21 and 24.

Other stars who were spotted during her earlier two performances included Gigi Leung, K-pop girl group Babymonster, Simon Yam and Elva Hsiao.

The string of celeb sightings is perhaps no surprise, considering that Singapore was Gaga's only Asian stop in her Mayhem world tour.

Actress-singer Nancy posted about the exhilarating performance today: "I'm so happy to have experienced your powerful vocals live, it was a very artistic concert! Amazing!"

The 43-year-old also remarked, like other concert-goers had noted, that the experience was "a sweat-filled one" both on- and off-stage.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DKC0AFsPzMT/?img_index=3&igsh=ZnhmZzdvbHZwb3k0[/embed]

Singer Joey evidently had a great time as well, with videos that she posted to her social media on May 24 showing her energetically grooving and bopping to Gaga's hit, Born This Way.

Her hyperactivity though, might have been borne of a sleep-depraved mind.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/reel/DKBUqqbPHWs/?igsh=MXVrdTVmbnl5c2NibQ%3D%3D[/embed]

In her post, the 44-year-old indicated that she'd caught a red-eye flight straight after wrapping her own Eternity concerts in Macau to catch Gaga live.

"Unfortunately the endorphins in my body wouldn't let me nap on the plane but it didn't dampen my mood at all," she wrote, praising Gaga's "absolutely breathtaking" performance.

"She is truly one of a kind, and gave her all from start to finish," Joey added.

What was a bummer, though, was losing her brand-new pair of sunglasses she'd purchased specially for the occasion.

"I miss my beautiful red shades that I'd just bought for Lady Gaga," said Joey, who stated in an Instagram Story (IGS) that she last had the Gentle Monster shades at the airport.

"Thank god my head is stuck to my body otherwise I may need to find it at 'lost and found'," she joked in another IGS.

Besides Joey and Nancy, Xiaohongshu users also caught glimpses of other celebs such as Miriam and Taiwanese singer-actor Jiro Wang.

Veteran actress-singer Miriam, 51, was captured by an excited fan seated one row behind who took multiple photos and videos of and with the star.

Miriam Yeung 'harassed' by excited fan

Miriam, who appeared to be accompanied by her husband Real Ting, was seated among the audience and not in the VIP box on May 21.

While she remained polite and agreed to a selfie, the fan's over-zealous demeanour — she was captured by other concert-goers continuously pointing her camera at Miriam at close range — raised the ire of some netizens.

Wrote one user: "Although she (Miriam) is a singer, she's also a concert-goer. She ended up being harassed, it's annoying to watch."

The fan's post has reportedly been deleted.

Besides these Hong Kong celebrities, former Fahrenheit band member Jiro Wang, 43, was also spotted in the crowd.

Based on photos captured by fans, the Taiwanese singer-actor was believed to have attended the concert on Saturday.

"He was surrounded by many people asking for a photo. He's very nice," wrote one Xiaohongshu user.

