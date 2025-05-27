SAF has to come up with new ways to overcome challenges: Chan Chun Sing

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) must "constantly re-examine" its operations to overcome new challenges, said Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing on Tuesday (May 27).

Chan was speaking to reporters at Nee Soon Camp, the final stop in his morning visit of high readiness units across all four SAF services — his first since being sworn into his new appointment on May 23.

"We are in a changed world. There are new challenges, disruptions because of technology, and new forces that we have to content with," said Chan.

"But it is also why we have come up new ways to overcome our challenges."

During his visit to Nee Soon Camp, Chan observed troopers from the Army Deployment Force (ADF) conduct their routine training to sharpen their response to peacetime contingencies, such as terrorism threats and disaster relief.

The all-regular unit were put through the paces, accounting for strength and equipment, before they were deployed in peacekeeper protected response vehicles.

Chan said that he is heartened that the SAF is not resting on its laurels, and is "constantly re-examining the way it does its operations".

"It's not just about planning for today's situation that's important for the SAF. It's also about planning forward," he added.

Earlier in the morning, Chan, together with Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad and Minister of State for Defence Desmond Choo, observed how AH-64D Apache helicopter pilots and air crew from the Republic of Singapore Air Force scrambled to respond to a simulated air threat.

It is part of Exercise Rover, run by RSAD's Air Power Generation Command from May 22 to 31.

A part of Sembawang Country Club's golf course was converted into a temporary helicopter deployment area — capable of supporting missions such as air defence and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

Mindef said that as part of the exercise, AH-64D, H225M and CH-47 helicopters were activated to respond to various scenarios.

The minister also visited the Republic of Singapore Navy's training, where the Maritime Security Task Force simulated how they neutralised a terrorist attack against Singapore from the sea.

As for the Digital and Intelligence Service (DIS), he was briefed on its intelligence support for counter-terrorism operations. He also interacted with the DIS personnel who conduct 24/7 intelligence monitoring.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Chan acknowledged that the armed forces capabilities can take years to go from being conceptualised to operational.

"Many of the things that I saw this morning, some of them were capabilities that we were talking about many years ago," he said.

"And today it's a joy to see them being operational."

Chan, a former Education Minister, was moved to helm the defence ministry in Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's new Cabinet on May 21.

A former army chief before entering politics in 2011, Chan was also Senior Minister of State for Defence and Second Minister for Defence.

